Ethoxylates Market : Key Players And Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2023

Ethoxylates are organic compounds that are manufactured by treatment of alcohols and phenols with ethylene oxide in the presence of potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. Ethoxylates are used as intermediates during the manufacture of detergents, surface cleaners, cosmetics, and paints. Textile processing, paints & coatings, agriculture, pulp & paper, and personal care industries are the major end-users of ethoxylates. Ethoxylates are used widely in industrial applications due to high water solubility, good formulation, low aquatic toxicity, and excellent wetting ability. Furthermore, ethoxylates are used as emulsion stabilizers during the processing of emulsion polymers, floor polish, and wax, as they rapidly dissolve and provide ionic stability to the emulsion. Alcohol ethoxylate, fatty acid ethoxylate, and methyl ester ethoxylate are some of the major products of ethoxylate.

Demand for ethoxylates is driven by growth of textile processing, personal care, and paints & coatings industries. Ethoxylates are used as surfactants for various process operations such as scouring, dyeing, and lubrication in the textile processing industry. Ethoxylates help remove impurities during scouring of fibers to ensure good quality of the fabric. After scouring, the fabric is lubricated for elimination of fat. This fat elimination is achieved by employing ethoxylate, which helps reduce the surface tension. Dyeing and finishing is the last process operation of textile manufacturing that employs ethoxylate as a wetting and dyeing agent. Fatty acid ethoxylates are exclusively used in the textile industry.

The cosmetic & personal care end-user industry is another major driving factor that is expected to influence the demand for ethoxylates in the near future. Ethoxylates are incorporated as solvents during preparation of cosmetic products, as they provide high water solubility and emulsifying characteristics. Ethoxylates are non-ionic in nature and offer high chemical stability; hence, these are preferred over other ionic surfactants that do not dissolve in water. Various personal care products that are manufactured by incorporating ethoxylates include hand lotions, hair dyes and some oral application products. Alcohol and castor oil ethoxylates are some of the commonly used ethoxylate product types used in the cosmetic & personal care industry.