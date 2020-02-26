Ethernet Switch Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

The report on the global Ethernet Switch market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Helps to connect ethernet devices, an Ethernet switch helps to receive frames of data from one device and passes them (frames) to appropriate switch ports connected to the ethernet. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global Ethernet switch market that estimates expansion for this market at 4.07% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 6.84 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The crucial factors upsurging the global ethernet switch market growth include booming telecommunication and information technology (IT) industry and the global increase in the cloud facilities that is leading to the increase in the global demand for ethernet switch. Other factors contributing to the market growth include competitive landscape being formed by domestic brands as well as new entrants, various established international brands. Lastly, efforts for market expansion by key players via cost-effective software portfolio, increasing investments in research and development (R&D), innovation, and mergers & acquisitions.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4576

Major Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Huawei,

Hewlett-Packard,

Arista,

Juniper Networks,

H3C,

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.,

D-Link Corporation,

Allied Telesis, Inc.,

Alcatel-Lucent,

TRENDnet, Inc.,

Dell

are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Ethernet Switch Market.

According to MRFR, The global Ethernet Switch Market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.84 billion by the end of 2023 with 4.07% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023

Latest Industry News

Industrial embedded computer designer and manufacturer WINSYSTEMS have launched its inaugural line of rugged Ethernet switches that have been specifically developed for demanding industrial networking environments.

MilSource has released Techaya’s MILTECH 402, an ultra-compact rugged five (5) port PoE Fast Ethernet switch with power distribution capabilities.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global Ethernet switch market has segmented the market into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the global market due to the growing adoption of cloud technology in this region, emerging IT & telecommunication industry, rapid industrialization, and a large number of data centers. India and Japan make the maximum contribution to the Asia Pacific market. China (followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region) also another important country-specific market in this region.

After the Asia Pacific region, North America and Europe are the biggest regional markets due to the new trends such as cloud computing and wireless networking. Technological advancement in these regions is playing an important role in market growth. The most important market driving factors in North America include the established automotive industry and the IT infrastructure. Lastly, the presence of many key market players in both regions (primarily in North America) is also contributing to the market growth. In North America, the significant country-specific markets are the United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, such markets are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

Segmentation:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Ethernet Switch into product type, switching ports, end-user and region.

By Product Type

Modular Ethernet switches

Fixed Configuration Ethernet switches

Unmanaged Switches

Smart Switches

Managed L2 and L3 Switches

By Switching Ports

100ME and 1GbE

10GbE

40GbE

100GbE

By End-user

Carrier Ethernet

Data center

Enterprise and campus

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ethernet-switch-market-4576

Intended Audience

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Mobile manufacturer

Government Agencies

Security Agencies

End-user sectors

Communication operators

Defense

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Ethernet Switch Market, By Product Type

Table 2 Ethernet Switch Market, By Switching Ports

Table 3 Ethernet Switch Market, By End-User

Table 4 Ethernet Switch Market, By Geography

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 ETHERNET SWITCH MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE (%)

FIGURE 3 ETHERNET SWITCH MARKET, BY SWITCHING PORTS (%)

FIGURE 4 ETHERNET SWITCH MARKET, BY END-USER (%)

FIGURE 5 ETHERNET SWITCH MARKET, BY REGIONS (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]