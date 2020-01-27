Ether Amine Market Overview and Scope 2019 to 2024

“Detailed information about Ether Amine Industry

Ether amines are a unique class of industrial chemicals used primarily in epoxy systems. Mainly used to increase flexibility, toughness, hydrophilicity or hydrophobicity (depending on the product used), they also offer various reactivities, good temperature stabilities, are essentially colourless and have a low viscosity. Because of their unique structure and variety of chemical reactions, these products have found their way into many different end uses.

Scope of the Report:

Ether amines can be classified as Poly Ether Amine Aliphatic Ether Amines, Ethoxylated Ether Amines and Ethoxylated Fatty Amines.

Poly Ether Amine is the major kind of Ether Amine for industrial use. Poly Ether Amine (also called Amino terminated polyether or polyether polyamine) is a kind of polyepoxy alkane compounds terminated by primary amidogen or secondary amidogen; and the molecular framework is polyether and the reactive group is terminal amidogen. The Poly Ether Amine industry concentration is very high; mainly in Europe and the United States, and high-end products mainly from USA. Huntsman, BASF and Acryl captured the top three sales volume share spots in the Poly Ether Amine market in 2017.

Epoxy Coating, Polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants and Fuel Additives industry are major applications of poly ether amines and derivatives. The market of the above industries is predicted to be stable in the coming years.

Aliphatic ether amines are critical agents used in the mining process to beneficiate minerals such as iron ore and phosphates. Market of aliphatic ether amines is concentrated, with Air product and Clariant holing a majority share of global market.

The market is largely fragmented and the vast majority of the players functioning in the global Ether Amine market are taking steps to raise their market footprint, by concentrating on product diversification and development, therefore making them seize a larger share of the market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Huntsman, BASF, Zibo Zhengda, Wuxi Acryl, Yangzhou Chenhua, Yantai Minsheng, Zibo Dexin Lianbang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:: Poly Ether Amine MW 230, Poly Ether Amine MW 2000, Poly Ether Amine MW 400, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:: Epoxy Coating, Polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Fuel Additives, ,

