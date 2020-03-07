Ethane Market by Type, by Mechanism, by Application, by Geography – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2019 – 2023

Some of the key players operating in the global ethane market are Royal Dutch Shell PLC (the Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Praxair Technology Inc. (US), Reliance Industries Limited (India), The Williams Companies Inc. (US), DCP Midstream LLC (US), Energy Transfer Partners LP (US), American Ethane (US), Enterprise Products Partners LP (US), Devon Energy Corporation (US), Targa Resources Corp. (US), Aux Sable (US), Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream, LLC (US), and Enbridge Inc. (Canada).

Free Request Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7372

Overview:

The global ethane market has been segmented by application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on application, the global ethane market has been segmented into ethylene synthesis, acetic acid synthesis, refrigerant, and others. Among them, the ethylene synthesis segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to the widespread use of ethylene across various end-use industries. The segment is also projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the global ethane market has been segmented into packaging, automotive & transportation, building & construction, electricals & electronics, healthcare, power, and others. The packaging segment is dominating the global ethane market based on end-use industry in 2018 due to the large-scale consumption of polyethylene, PVC, polyester, and polystyrene manufactured from ethane in the packaging industry. Apart from this, power industry segment is expected to grow at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period due to the favorable performance characteristics of ethane over LNG.

Regional Analysis

The global ethane market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second largest market share in 2018, which is further trailed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa market and Latin America markets are expected to show increasing growth during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics Of Global Ethane Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends/Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis Of Global Ethane Market

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

5.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5.1.4 End Use Industry

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

Global Ethane Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ethylene Synthesis

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.3 Acetic Acid Synthesis

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.4 Refrigerant

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

To be Continued…

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Ethane Market: By Region, 2016−2023

Table 2 North America: Ethane Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 3 Europe: Ethane Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Ethane Market. By Country, 2016−2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Ethane Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 6 Latin America: Ethane Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 7 Global Ethane Application Market, By Regions, 2016−2023

Table 8 North America: Ethane Application Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 9 Europe: Ethane Application Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table10 Asia-Pacific: Ethane Application Market, By Country, 2016−2023

To be Continued…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Ethane Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Research Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Ethane Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Ethane Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Ethane Market In 2018, By Count

To be Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312