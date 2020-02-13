Esterquats Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Esterquats: North America & China to Collectively Hold Half the Market Share by 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for esterquats is led by TEA-quat, which requires the raw materials mono-triethanolamine, di-triethanolamine, and fatty acids derived from tallow or vegetables. Typically, the feedstock for ethanolamine production is crude oil, and the prices of oil have witnessed severe volatility in the last few years. There have also been price fluctuations in vegetable oil and tallow based fatty acids owing to factors such as availability of raw materials and other external environmental aspects. Uncertainty in the pricing structure of raw materials used to produce esterquats is expected to have a negative impact on revenue growth of the global esterquats market in the near future.

The report titled Esterquats Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 2026 offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the said market at a global level. The report covers the important factors driving the esterquats market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, as well as trends & developments that shape the dynamics of the market and other insights across various key segments.

The market is categorically divided into five segments based on product type, feedstock, form, application and region. The market value throughout the segments is represented in US$ Mn and the market volume of all the segments is represented in tons. The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting growth. Changing trends and consumer preference patterns are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the market, which helps in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly or indirectly affect the growth of the esterquats market are also presented in the report.

Towards the final section of the report, competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides a detailed market share analysis of the esterquats market on the basis of prominent manufacturers. Comprehensive profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the esterquats market.

By Form

Solid/paste

Liquid

By Feedstock

Tallow based

Vegetable based

By Application:

Fabric Care Product

Personal care products

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia Pacific

Research Methodology:

Other important parameters included in this report are market attractiveness index and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints for each region, which provide insights about the dynamics, growth, performance and untapped opportunities in the esterquats market. In-depth profiling of prominent manufacturers is included in the final section of the report that details the strengths, weaknesses and competitive strategies of each manufacturer.

The key market participants included in the Esterquats Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 20182026 report are Evonik Industries, Stepan Company, Kao Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., ABITEC Corporation, Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd. and Dongnam Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

