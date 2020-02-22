Essential Tremor Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Essential tremor, a nerve disorder, is characterized by involuntary tremors or shaking in different parts of the body. The most common affected areas are head, arms, hands, larynx, chin and tongue. This disease creates difficulties in daily activities such as eating, writing and dressing.

Essential tremor is caused by genetic defects which results in abnormal brain activity. The disease is also linked with other movement disorders including Parkinson’s disease, migraine and headache. Essential tremor can be treated by medications, and deep brain stimulation devices.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is in the process of developing NBI-640756, an oral small molecule, for the treatment of essential tremor. Cavion Inc. is other key player involved in the development of drugs for the management of this medical condition.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

