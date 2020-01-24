Esport Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Esport Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
ESports are a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, eSports take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. The most common video game genres associated with eSports are real-time strategy (RTS), first-person shooter (FPS), fighting, and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).
The key players covered in this study
Modern Times Group
Activision Blizzard
Valve Corporation
CJ Corporation
Electronic Arts
Nintendo
Turner Broadcasting System
Faceit
Gfinity
Hi Rez Studios
Kabum
Wargaming Public
Rovio Entertainment
Gungho Online Entertainment
Alisports
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real-time strategy (RTS)
First-person shooter (FPS)
Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobilehone & Tablet
PC
Video Game
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
