Esoteric Testing Market CAGR Growth of by 2020 – Trends, emerging technology growth & Opportunities Report 2018-2020-key player’s trend, type, swot, applications

Market Highlights

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising therapeutics demand are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic and treatment technologies boost the market. Furthermore, esoteric testing is generally outsourced from reference laboratories or independent laboratories and is not cost-effective.

However, low awareness and lack of healthcare services in the middle and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the projected period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are LabCorp (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), Invitae (U.S.), Spectra Laboratories (U.S.), Opko Health (U.S.), Miraca Holdings (Japan), Foundation Medicine (U.S.), ACM Global Laboratories (U.S.), Arup Laboratories (U.S.), Myriad Genetics (U.S.), Sonic Healthcare (Australia), Primary Health Care (Australia), Healthscope (Australia), Mayo Medical Laboratories (U.S.), Fulgent Genetics (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation

The global esoteric testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology, end-user, and region. Considering test type, the market is segmented into infectious diseases testing, endocrinology testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, toxicology testing, immunology testing, neurology testing, and others. By technology, the market is segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, mass spectrometry, real-time PCR, flow cytometry, radioimmunoassay, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented into independent and reference laboratories, research laboratories, and others. Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global esoteric testing market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and presence of key players within the regional boundaries provide a favorable background for the market growth.

Europe is the second largest in the global esoteric testing market. Factors such as the increasing availability of funds for research and a huge patient population followed by a well-developed healthcare sector drive the market within the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for esoteric testing. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and the increasing patient population. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and a rapidly developing healthcare sector boost the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global esoteric testing market due to the low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the African region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle Eastern and African region.

