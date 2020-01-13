“Esophageal Cancer – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018” report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Esophageal Cancer. The marketed products information covers their product details, patents (US & EU)*, historical and forecasted sales till 2020. It further provides the marketed products’ API manufacturer details for United States, Europe, China, and India.* The report also covers the emerging Phase III pipeline assets for Esophageal Cancer including their detailed product profiles. Additionally, the report also highlights the future competitive landscape for Esophageal Cancer therapeutics. *Depending on information availability Comprehensive coverage of the following for Esophageal Cancer Marketed Products for Esophageal Cancer Descriptive marketed product profiles for Esophageal Cancer including (but not limited to) drug description, regulatory milestones, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details. Also provided are the historical and forecasted global sales till 2020 for each product. Global API Manufacturers of Marketed Products for Esophageal Cancer Coverage of API manufacturers for Esophageal Cancer marketed products spanning across United States, Europe, China and India. The manufacturers’ details include manufacturers’ name along with their location Emerging Phase III products for Esophageal Cancer Descriptive Phase III product profiles for Esophageal Cancer including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details. Also their forecasted global sales are provided till 2020.

Methodology

Data used in the report are sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by DelveInsight’s team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/dev-sample.php?form_name=Esophageal-Cancer—Global-API-Manufacturers,-Marketed-and-Phase-III-Drugs-Landscape,-2018

Scope of the report

• A comprehensive coverage of Esophageal Cancer marketed products including product description, regulatory milestones, clinical trials, deals and partnerships have been elaborated in this report

• Patent information around Esophageal Cancer marketed products in United States (US) and Europe (EU) has been highlighted

• API manufacturers details for Esophageal Cancer marketed therapeutics in United States, Europe, China and India

• Comprehensive coverage of the emerging therapies (Phase III) for Esophageal Cancer including their product description, research and development activities, collaborations and licensing deals, drug mechanism and chemical information

• The report contains historical and forecasted global sales till 2020 for each marketed product and forecasted sales till 2020 for emerging Phase III products for Esophageal Cancer

Reasons to Buy

• Establish a comprehensive understanding of Esophageal Cancer marketed and emerging (Phase III) products

• Access to API manufacturers details for Esophageal Cancer marketed drugs to devise API procurement strategy for generic development

• Plan developmental timelines around marketed drug patents for the major markets- US and EU

• Understand current and future growth of marketed Esophageal Cancer therapeutics through their historical and forecasted sales

• Identify and analyze future sales trends of emerging Phase III Esophageal Cancer therapeutics through their forecasted sales

• Identify the products attributes and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine

• Identify and plan ahead for prospective emerging players and their products for Esophageal Cancer

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Esophageal Cancer: Overview

• Risk Factors

• Causes

• Symptoms

• Pathophysiology

• Prognosis

• Diagnosis

• Treatment

3. Comparative Analysis of Marketed and Emerging Products

4. Marketed Therapies

4.1. Drug 1: Company name

• Product Description

• Route of Synthesis

• Mechanism of Action

• Pharmacology

• Pharmacodynamics

• Pharmacokinetics

• Adverse Reactions

• Clinical Trials

• Regulatory Milestones

• Product Development Activities

4.1.1 Product Details

• United States

• Europe

4.1.2 Global Sales Assessment

• Historical Global Sales

• Forecasted Global Sales

4.1.3 Patent Details

Other marketed products in the detailed reportÂ…..

5. Emerging Therapies (Phase III)

5.1 Drug Name : Company Name

• Product Description

• Research and Development

• Product Development Activities

5.1.1 Forecasted Global Sales

Other Phase III profiles in the detailed reportÂ…..

Appendix

Methodology

Consulting Services

About DelveInsight

Contact Us