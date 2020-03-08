ESD Tapes & Labels Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017-2027

ESD Tapes & Labels Market: Introduction

Electro static charges can accumulate for longer times in conventional adhesive labels or tapes when they are removed of their liner, because the adhesives used generally are insulators. Therefore it may cause some ESD related hazards, they are not suitable to use in printed circuit boards, integrated circuits, mother boards, microprocessors, batteries and other electric and electronic components. ESD tapes & labels are made with conductive or dissipative materials, as soon as the static discharge builds on the surface they conduct or dissipate it. ESD tapes are used for the purpose of masking, marking, labelling and conductive shielding.

There is a requirement that, these tapes & labels should withstand high temperatures. Recent trends in global technology sector shows that the internet of things (IoT) market is rapidly growing, which influences the demand for lot of electronic, electric and communication devices. The market penetration of smartphones & other communication and computing devices to influence the growth of ESD tapes & labels market. In PCB soldering and other electronic & electrical manufacturing, ESD masking tapes are used. These will protect the other electronic components such as capacitors, diodes, transistors, ICs on the board from ESD damages. ESD signage labels are used to caution in ESD protected areas. Overall the ESD tapes & labels market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR, with bigger market opportunity during the forecast period.

ESD Tapes & Labels: Market Dynamics

The demand for ESD tapes & labels is largely contributed from electronics & electrical manufacturing service providers. In last few years outsourcing of product design & manufacturing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) has grown considerably. In the last decade the automotive, electrical and electronic manufacturing in western developed world has been shifted to developing eastern world, to exploit cheap labour and cheap manufacturing costs. Due to this, Bangladesh, India, ASEAN and China ESD tapes & labels market are growing at a rewarding growth rates. This change is expected to drive the global demand for ESD tapes & labels market. Major electronics & electrical manufacturing service providers are located in Asia Pacific region, where China and Japan stands at the top.

By country, India is expected to growing at the highest CAGR in electronics & electrical and aerospace manufacturing service market. This is due to government initiatives like “Make in India”, “Smart City”, “UDAN (regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme)” and other initiatives. Growing massive infrastructure development projects in Asia Pacific region e.g. One Belt One Road (OBOR), China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Sagarmala Project (India) etc. are expected to boost the demand for electronic & electrical and fibre optic devices, which in turn is expected to drive the ESD Tapes & Labels market. ESD Tapes & Labels are used in labelling, masking, conductive shielding and as signage in manufacturing & packaging of Integrated circuits (ICs), microprocessors, PCBs, Capacitors, CDs, Cell phones, batteries, reels & tapes, TVs, and other automotive electronic and electrical parts. Growing middle class population and changing lifestyle in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa and Nigeria is influencing the demand for automotive and electric & electronics goods, which in turn is driving the demand for ESD tapes & labels. Overall, the global ESD tapes & labels market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

ESD Tapes & Labels: Market Segmentation

The global ESD tapes & labels market is segmented on the basis of product type, face material type and end-use. On the basis of product type, the global ESD tapes & labels market is segmented into ESD Tapes, ESD Labels. ESD Labels is further sub segmented into Masking Tape, Conductive Shielding Grid Tape and Marking Tape. On the basis of face material type, the global ESD tapes & labels market is segmented into PET, PA, Polyester and Others. On the basis of end-use, the global ESD tapes & labels market is segmented into electronic & electrical manufacturing, automotive & mechanical parts, aerospace, defence and others.

ESD Tapes & Labels Market: Regional outlook

ESD tapes & labels market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. ESD tapes & labels market in APEJ is expected to dominate the overall global market. APEJ contributes approx. 40% in overall global electrical & electronics manufacturing market.

ESD Tapes & Labels Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global ESD tapes & labels market are Ultratape Industries, Inc., Polyonics, Inc., Desco Industries Inc., 3M Co., JSC “IDON”, Electrotek Static Controls Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

