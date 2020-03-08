ESD Protective Signage Labels market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

ESD Protective Signage Labels: Market Introduction

Global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is growing at a CAGR of over 6.5% and is expected to reach over 2 Bn by the end of forecast period. ESD protective signage labels help in protecting machines as well as people from ESD related hazards. ESD protective signage labels act as a source of communication with the consumers. ESD protective signage labels help in reducing the risk of electrostatic discharge, thus preventing the damage of static sensitive components. Some of the properties of ESD protective signage labels are heat and chemical resistant, weather resistant and can be used in harsh climatic conditions. ESD protective signage labels are used in various industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace industries etc. One of the properties of ESD protective signage labels is that they do not possess or hold an electrostatic charge when the label is removed from its liner, thus making it a suitable packaging solution for static sensitive components. Furthermore, ESD protective signage labels also prevent the electrostatic charge from building up on the surface level. ESD protective signage labels provide a cost-effective solution to the consumers.

ESD Protective Signage Labels: Market dynamics

With the advent of digitalization, demand for ESD protective signage labels is increasing due to the growth of electrical & electronics industry. ESD protective signage labels have barrier properties such as moisture resistant, chemical resistant etc. and can also be used in adverse climatic conditions. Further, adding to the barrier properties, ESD protective signage labels provides a low-cost labelling solution for applications over a wide range of temperature. The key factor driving the ESD protective signage labels market is that the labels do not emit electrostatic charge when the label is removed from the liner. Moreover, the key property of ESD protective signage labels is that they prevent the static charge from getting accumulated on the surface of the labels, thus making ESD protective signage labels the preferred labelling solution among end users. ESD protective signage labels and liners, both, are made from recyclable materials and are bio-degradable, thus reducing the threat to the environment. Linerless ESD protective signage labels reduce the waste disposal, thus resulting in reduced carbon emission. ESD protective signage labels offer less storage space which reduces the cost reduction in transportation, thus increasing the growth of ESD protective signage labels.

Despite the favorable conditions for the growth of ESD protective signage labels market, there are certain factors that hinder the growth such as relatively high cost with respect to other labelling solutions.

ESD Protective Signage Labels: Market segmentation

ESD protective signage labels market has been segmented on the basis of material type, application, and end use.

On the basis of material type ESD protective signage labels market has been segmented as

Plastic

Polyimide

PET

Vinyl

Others

Paper

Gloss paper

Synthetic paper

On the basis of application, ESD protective signage labels market has been segmented as

Printed circuit board (PCB)

Semi-conductors

Static sensitive devices

Transformers

Diagnosis Equipment

Others

On the basis of end use, ESD protective signage labels market has been segmented as

Electrical and electronic industries

Pharmaceutical

Automobile

Defence & Military

Aerospace

Others

ESD Protective Signage Labels: Regional outlook

ESD protective signage labels has been segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market share of ESD protective signage labels market over the forecast period due to growing electrical & electronics industry. Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of growth of ESD protective signage labels market. MEA region is expected to show average CAGR during the forecast period due to the stagnant economy.

ESD Protective Signage Labels: Key players

Some of the key players in the field of ESD protective signage labels market are Shenzhen HORB Tech Development Co., Ltd., Elcom (UK) Ltd, Botron Company Inc., Labels China.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

