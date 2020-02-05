ESD Protection Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 3,903.0 Mn by 2026

ESD Protection Devices Market – Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘ESD Protection Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ the global ESD protection devices market is expected to reach value of US$ 3,903.0 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.23% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising penetration of smartphones, growing popularity of IoT, and increasing use of electronics in the automotive industry. Asia Pacific is estimated to continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period. Prominent economies in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea are hubs of the electronics industry.

Silicon material segment estimated to be highly lucrative

Based on material, the global ESD protection devices market has been divided into ceramic and silicon. The silicon segment is expected to reach value of over US$ 2,000.0 Mn by 2026. Silicon is significantly used in ESD protection devices, as the material offers high ESD protection performance. Due to this, several manufacturers including ROHM Semiconductor and Protek Devices are manufacturing ESD protection devices based on silicon. Furthermore, silicon-based ESD protection devices are being largely used in the consumer electronics industry. Additionally, silicon provides more power in less area. Hence, it is highly useful for smaller electronic devices that are more susceptible to electrostatic discharge (ESD).

Unidirectional segment projected to dominate the ESD protection devices market

In terms of directionality, the ESD protection devices market has been segmented into unidirectional and bidirectional. A unidirectional ESD protection device is best suited for protection of circuit nodes with unidirectional signals, which are always above or below the reference voltage. The ESD protection device safeguards the entire circuit design, which is built by using the highly advanced CMOS technology. A large number of IC manufacturers are using innovative and highly advanced CMOS technologies to improve the performance of their systems.

The unidirectional segment of the global ESD protection devices market is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period, as a majority of circuit designs are based on the CMOS technology. The CMOS technology is used to form integrated circuits (ICs). It is extensively used in chip design. Furthermore, chip designers are using unidirectional ESD protection devices, as use of bidirectional devices may result in overload.

ESD protection devices likely to be adopted at a significant pace in the automotive sector

Based on end-user, the ESD protection devices market has been segregated into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. The others segment includes energy and telecommunications. The automotive industry is evolving, owing to technological innovations such as telematics, connectivity of vehicles through cloud, infotainment, automotive touchscreen control systems, and driver assistance systems. These electronic systems are connected by a large number of interfaces and networks such as USB 2.0, low-voltage differential signaling, HDMI, automotive pixel link, LIN control system, and Ethernet. To safeguard these interfaces and networks from ESD is highly important for efficient functioning of an automotive electronic system. Furthermore, ESD protection devices provide protection from unwanted voltage distortions that can hamper the performance of the automotive electronic system.

Asia Pacific to continue to hold a leading share of the global market

Asia Pacific is expected to continue to hold a major share of the global market for ESD protection devices during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to presence of well-established players across the region, especially in prominent economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is home to several well-established players in the ESD protection devices market including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR. Furthermore, the region is witnessing high adoption of ESD protection devices, due to continuously growing consumer electronics industry in the region.

Several manufacturers in the region are focusing on enhancing their product quality and trying to capture a wide customer base for additional revenue generation. For instance, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is focusing on improving the performance of its ESD protection devices to be employed in several applications including GPS antenna terminals, LTE, and Wi-Fi wireless communication products. Moreover, the company has enhanced the performance of its ESD protection products based on ceramic material by 20%. This would offer protection in accordance with the internationally recognized standards pertaining to efficient functioning of ESD protection devices.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, Bourns, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Infineon Technologies AG are some of the major players operating in the global ESD protection devices market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. These players are focusing on expanding their distributor network all over the world in order to enhance customer reach and generate additional revenues from sale of ESD protection devices.