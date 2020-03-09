ESD Dividers Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

Global ESD Dividers Market: Overview

ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) Packaging involves the use of materials to protect the devices that are sensitive to electrostatic discharge. ESD packaging format include bags, trays, boxes, dividers, foams and clamshells among others. ESD dividers are often a vital solution to the storage of electrical components such as printed circuit boards and semiconductors. The properties of ESD dividers related to packaging are antistatic charging, charge dissipation and shielding of electric charge. The walls of the ESD dividers are carbon infused which protect the contents from static damage and the boxes are stackable. ESD dividers are ideal for the storage of small parts and work-in-process transfer applications. ESD dividers are compatible with shelving, racking, and material handling equipment. ESD dividers add flexibility to the ESD containers and boxes.

ESD dividers are ideal for use in commercial, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets for storage, assembly, distribution and fabrication applications. ESD dividers consist of mainly two type of conductive and shielding materials namely black PP low-resistance conductive polypropylene and ESD shielding conductive carton. ESD dividers protect the sensitive electronic components against mechanical effects from outside, electronic discharge during the storage and transport. The sensitive, electrical equipment needs to be stored in a secure unit that will not interfere with the other electronic components. Strong stacking ridge and innovative ribbed walls of the ESD dividers ensure high performance.

Global ESD Dividers Market: Dynamics

Shipping and transporting electronic equipment is more challenging than any other forms of equipment due to the need of extra safeguarding it from the electronic discharges. ESD dividers have special material composition to lower the resistance of electronic equipment so that when grounded electric charges will be removed to ground thus protecting the ESD sensitive devices. Many electronic equipment are sensitive to static charges that arise due to small amount of friction and can ruin it if not guarded properly. In addition to electronic equipment liquids or gases that are highly flammable must be protected against static charges. A substantial factor driving demand for ESD dividers is the growing demand for smart devices along with miniaturization of many electronic devices. Another significant factor necessitating the use of ESD dividers is the presence of various standards regarding the safety of ESD-prone devices during storage and shipping. ESD dividers finds application scope in end-use industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, defense and military, aerospace among others. In the electronic industry, the primary function of ESD dividers is to ensure/facilitate safe and secure storage and transport of high-value electronic components and to minimize the cost of transport. The increased demand for ESD packaging is expected to drive the market for ESD dividers during the forecast period. The growth in the consumer electronics market also facilitates the global ESD dividers market.

Global ESD Dividers Market: Segmentation

Global ESD Dividers Market is segmented on the basis of material type into:

ESD Shielding Conductive Carton

PP Low Resistance Conductive Polypropylene

Global ESD Dividers Market is segmented on the basis of application into:

ESD Bin Containers

ESD Drawers

ESD Container Boxes

ESD Tool Boxes

Global ESD Dividers Market is segmented on the basis of End Use Industry into:

Electronic Industry

Aerospace

Defense

Other Manufacturing Industries

Global ESD Dividers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, China is expected to hold the largest share in the ESD dividers market owing to concentration of manufacturers of electronic devices in country. Japan, India and South Korea are also gaining traction in the developing electronic industry. The US continues to contribute significantly to the increasing demand for smart devices employing ESD packaging. The increase in the disposable personal income allows the consumers to engage in the purchase of high tech devices, thus facilitating the growth of electronic industry globally.

Global ESD Dividers Market: Key Manufacturers

Nefab Packaging

Grainger

Menasha Corporation

Protektive Pak

Treston

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with ESD Dividers market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Highlights: