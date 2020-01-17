Escalators and Moving Walkways Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Escalators and Moving Walkways Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— An Escalator is a type of vertical transportation in the form of a moving staircase which carries people between floors of a building. It consists of a motor-driven chain of individually linked steps on a track which cycle on a pair of tracks which keep them horizontal. A moving walkway is a slow-moving conveyor mechanism that transports people across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance.

Scope of the Report:

Escalators and Moving Walkways are used around the world in places where lifts would be impractical. Principal areas of usage include department stores, shopping malls, airports, transit systems (railway/railroad stations), convention centers, hotels, arenas, stadiums and public buildings. Escalators and moving walkways have the capacity to move large numbers of people. They can be placed in the same physical space as a staircase. They have no waiting interval (except during very heavy traffic). They can be used to guide people toward main exits or special exhibits. They may be weatherproofed for outdoor use. A nonfunctional escalator can function as a normal staircase, whereas many other methods of transport become useless when they break down or lose power.

The worldwide market for Escalators and Moving Walkways is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 15000 million US$ in 2023, from 15000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Escalators and Moving Walkways in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KONE Corporation

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Fujitec

Thyssenkrupp AG

Hitachi LTD

Hyundai Elevator Company

Toshiba Corporation

Sigma Elevator Company

Stannah

Sicher Elevator Co., Ltd.

Kleemann Hellas SA

Stein Ltd

Gulf Elevator & Escalator Co. Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Parallel

Multi-parallel

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public Transit

Airports

Retail

Insitiutional

Others

