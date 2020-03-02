Escalated Application of Cool Roof Coating Upheld by Urban Resilience and Sustainable Infrastructural Efforts, reports FactMR study

FactMR has introduced a new study to its active online portal that diligently foresees capable growth prospects in the global cool roof coating market. The contributions by leading players, especially across Asia Pacific and Europe is reasonable enough to indorse higher revenue shares in the target market during the forecast period. In order to gain in-depth knowledge about additional possibilities in the cool roof coatings market, readers can refer the research study titled “Cool Roof Coating Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027”. Based on this assessment, it has been highlighted the cool roof coating market is projected to deliver an impressive CAGR of over 6% during the period between 2018 and 2028. Some of the chief reasons for this swelling market of cool roof coatings can be attributed to its effective remedial behavior to urbanization challenges, blazing temperatures across tropical and subtropical regions and elevating energy demand.

This is a rigorous and scrutinized report that comprises of actionable and prized insights. Not only are the readers served with in-depth assessment on the cool roof coatings market but are also given access to surmise important dynamics such as growth drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities associated to the cool roof coating market. Furthermore, this study attentively discourse key segments, namely, roof type, material, application, technology and region. Each of these segments are examined in terms of crucial market factors such as revenue (US$ Mn), market share comparison and Y-o-Y growth.

Elastomeric Plastic Upholds Its Supremacy in the Cool Roof Coating Market

It has been noticed that elastomeric plastic has habitually retained its leading position among roofing materials in the cool roof coating market. To be specific, over 6 in 10 MT of cool roof coatings look for these roofing materials. Interestingly, the global sales for elastomeric plastic surpassed 400,000 MT in 2018. In comparison to its counterparts, such as metals and tiles, supremacy of elastomeric plastic is expected to continue in the coming years.

Relevance of Cool Roof Coatings in Urban Pliability

Climate change has become highly visible, and investments towards sustainable technologies have risen at the global level to improve resilience of cities. Therefore, the application of cool roof coating to supplement a building structure’s environmental performance together with solar panel installations continue to receive higher traction among major cities around the globe.

In addition, cool roof coating has gained chief importance as a key solution for reducing urban heat island effect, mend air quality and combat climate change. Some of the prime benefits of cool roof coating includes reduction in peak burden on electric grids and heightened community resilience to high temperatures.

Competitive Scenario

Presently, the cool roof coating market is mainly characterized by the attendance of multinational companies that have robust distribution channels together with higher brand visibility. According to this research study, the major players from the cool roof coating market collectively acquire more than one-fourth share in the global sector.

It is vital to mark that, regional players like and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. and GAF Materials Corporation, have proven their presence across emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, since the region delivers significant covert opportunities for the concerned sector. China surfaces to the top to become the most lucrative country in terms of sales of cool roof coatings; global sales from this region were recorded at 220,000 MT in 2018.

