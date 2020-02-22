Erythropoietin Drug Market| Tremendous Growth | Key Vendors Profile | Top Regional Analysis and Forecasts Till 2022

Erythropoietin drugs are also known as hematopoietin. It is a glycoprotein hormone that controls erythropoiesis or production of RBC. They are used in treatment of different diseases like cancer, chronic renal diseases, AIDS, anaemia and many more. Increasing prevalence of diseases like cancer, AIDA and renal diseases are the major drivers for the growth of the erythropoietin market. Moreover, introduction of new drugs and different government initiatives for research fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

Global erythropoietin drug market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, global erythropoietin drug market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Global erythropoietin drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during forecasted period.

Erythropoietin Drug Market Segmentation:

Global erythropoietin drug market is segmented on the basis of type of product into biosimilars, first generation formulation and second generation formulation. On the basis of application market is segmented as oncology, renal diseases, HIV and other and on the basis of end user they are segmented into hospital and pharmacy.

Erythropoietin Drug Market Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Amgen (US), Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Intas Pharmaceuticals (India), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Biocon (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (India), Celltrion, Inc. (South Korea), Hospira (US), Dahua Pharmaceutical (China), LG Life Sciences Ltd. (Korea), 3SBio, Boehringer Ingelheim (US), BIOSIDUS (Argentina).

Erythropoietin Drug Market Regional Analysis

The Americas leads global erythropoietin drug market due to a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population and rising healthcare expenditures within the region. The Americas is followed by Europe in the presence of the similar factors facilitating the market growth within the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to a huge patient population and continuously growing healthcare sector by the developing economies like India and China. Additionally, rising government support facilitates the market growth within the region. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa have the least share of the market, especially due to the presence of the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies within the African region.

