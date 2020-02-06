Erythritol market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Erythritol Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 132 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Erythritol is a white crystalline powder with a clean sweet taste that is similar to sucrose. It is approximately 70% as sweet as sucrose and flows easily due to its non-hygroscopic character.

The technical barrier of erythritol is high, resulting in few companies in the market. Cargill is the largest producer, accounting for almost 76.74% of output in 2016. Other relatively large companies are Jungbunzlauer, Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology and Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology. As for main production countries, it is estimated that USA accounted for more than 76.74% of global erythritol output in 2016, while China ranked second position with about 16.37% share.

Erythritol has a wide range of applications in food, beverage, heath care products, and other industries. With the growing demands to reduce overall sugar consumption, the food industry is seeking ways to respond to consumer demand for foods that help meet their dietary and weight loss goals. This means developing foods that are sugar-free, lower calorie and low in glycemic carbohydrates while also trying to achieve the desired texture, flavor and stability of traditional products. In a word, with the growth of global consumption level and health awareness, the demand for erythritol is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023.

In the past few years, the price of erythritol has decreased and will increase in 2017 and we expect the price will slightly higher in future. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of erythritol.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in erythritol industry will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Erythritol market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 81 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Erythritol business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Erythritol Powder

Erythritol Granular

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Confectionery

Beverage

Personal Care

Health Care

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Cargill

Jungbunzlauer

Baolingbao Biology

Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

Highlights of the Global Erythritol report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Erythritol market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Erythritol market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Erythritol market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Erythritol players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Erythritol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Erythritol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

