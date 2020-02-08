Erythritol Market Driven by Growing Health Consciousness & Changing Lifestyle of Consumers

Erythritol is a sweetener that is quite similar to sugar in terms of taste and looks, yet has almost negligible calories. It is thus used extensively as sweeteners in the food and beverages industry. Erythritol is obtained from the hydrogenation or fermentation of various carbohydrates. It is about 70% as sweet as sucrose, which is very low in calorie and are sometime produced as zero calorie sweetener. Clinically, erythritol is known to have better digestive tolerance than other classes of polyols, due to which, majority erythritol is transmitted into the body through blood, after it has been absorbed by the small intestine.

Owing to the health benefits it offers, the use of erythritol is approved by the most prominent international organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It has also acquired the status of Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). Additionally, the market sees lucrative opportunities in EU as erythritol has been regulated as zero kcal/g, and is considered safe for the people with diabetes.

Erythritol ensures better digestive tolerance than sucrose at the same volume. Additionally, erythritol consumption does not cause tooth decay. Due to such benefits erythritol market is expanding at a rapid pace.

Regionally, Western Europe, North America, and Japan hold majority share in the global erythritol market based on value. Demand from the market is poised to surge exponentially particularly in regions where consumption of sweeteners is very high. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as India and China have emerged as prospective markets for erythritol manufactures.

Based on application, erythritol market is classified into food and beverage industry, personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others (including agriculture/animal feed). Of these, the food and beverages industry is further bifurcated into food industry and beverage industry. In the food industry erythritol is mainly used as sweetener and protective agents in confectionaries and as additives in low calorie diet food. In the pharmaceutical industry, erythritol is used as a flavoring agent to augment the taste of medicine. In personal care, erythritol finds application in oral care and other products. It is also used as preservatives to inhibit bacteria.

Globally, the demand for sweeteners has considerably increased in last five years. This trend is likely to continue at least for the next five years. The growing health consciousness and changing lifestyle of consumers in emerging countries will give a significant impetus to the market. However, the market will face tough challenge from stevia. While the global erythritol market is hindered by no major restraints, the manufacturers operating in the industry must adhere to the permissible limit of using erythritol in products, since over consumption of erythritol may have adverse effects on gastrointestinal system.

Erythritol is widely used in North America, Japan, and Western Europe. The market also witnesses lucrative prospects in emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Latin America. The Asia Pacific market for erythritol is expected to exhibit growth at the highest pace in the near future.

The report profiles some the key players operating in the erythritol market such as Foodchem International Corporation, JUNGBUNZLAUER SUISSE AG, Cargill Inc., Incorporated, Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and others.