ERP Software Market Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts 2018 To 2023

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system.It is widely used in all industries.
An ERP may consist of many different business modules, including:
• Manufacturing
• Human Resources/Payroll
• Sales
• Inventory
• Supply Chain/Partners
• Finance and Accounting
• CRM
The market is expected to expand at 4.29% CAGR over the period between 2018 and 2023.
The Players mentioned in our report
SAP
Oracle
Infor
Microsoft
Epicor
Kronos
Concur(SAP)
IBM
Totvs
Sage
UNIT4
YonYou
NetSuite
Kingdee
Workday
Cornerstone
Digiwin
Global ERP Software Market: Product Segment Analysis
On-premise ERP
Cloud ERP
Other
Global ERP Software Market: Application Segment Analysis
Aerospace and Defense
Agricultural
Apparel and Fashion
Building Products
Chemical Products
Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
Global ERP Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the ERP Software Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of ERP Software industry
1.1.1.1 On-premise ERP
1.1.1.2 Cloud ERP
1.1.1.3 Other
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 ERP Software Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.2 World ERP Software Market by Types
On-premise ERP
Cloud ERP
Other
2.3 World ERP Software Market by Applications
Aerospace and Defense
Agricultural
Apparel and Fashion
Building Products
Chemical Products
Chapter 3 World ERP Software Market share
3.1 Major Production Market share by Players
3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players
3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2018, Through 2023
3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2018, Through 2023
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2012-2018
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued….
