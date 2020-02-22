Ergonomic Office Chair Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

An Ergonomic office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Usually, the Ergonomic office chairs have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ergonomic Office Chair market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ergonomic Office Chair business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ergonomic Office Chair market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ergonomic Office Chair value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
2-3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment
>3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Enterprise Procurement
Government Procurement
School Procurement
Individual Procurement
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Steelcase
Herman Miller
Haworth
HNI Group
Okamura Corporation
Kimball Office
AURORA
TopStar
Bristol
True Innovations
Nowy Styl
SUNON GROUP
Knoll
UE Furniture
Quama Group
UB Office Systems
Kinnarps Holding
King Hong Industrial
KI
Global Group
Teknion
Kokuyo
AIS
CHUENG SHINE
Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing
PSI Seating
ITOKI
Elite Office Furniture
Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture
Izzy+
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ergonomic Office Chair consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Ergonomic Office Chair market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ergonomic Office Chair manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ergonomic Office Chair with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Segment by Type
2.2.1 2-3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment
2.2.2 >3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment
2.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Ergonomic Office Chair Segment by Application
2.4.1 Enterprise Procurement
2.4.2 Government Procurement
2.4.3 School Procurement
2.4.4 Individual Procurement
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Ergonomic Office Chair Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair by Players
3.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
