This research report titled “Equestrian Equipment Market Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends by 2028 End” focuses on the Equestrian Equipment Market, published to the vast repository managed by Fact.MR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the Equestrian Equipment Market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects during the period between (2018-2028). Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the Equestrian Equipment Market.

Fact.MR research shows that the promotional buyer type segment is expected to witness rapid expansion at a 4.3% CAGR through 2028. Rising prestige and visibility of international horse competitions such as Olympics and World Equestrian Games can be attributed to the increasing demand for equestrian equipment by promotional buyers. Institutional buyers are expected to maintain their pre-eminence with almost 60% market share owing to a significant rise in the number of private horse clubs.

Equestrian equipment are used in equestrian sporting activities, specifically manufactured for riders and equine. Various equestrian equipment such as saddle pads, horseshoes and protection boots, riding boots, helmets and protective vests are available. Material used in manufacturing of equestrian equipment include leather, Aluminum, fabric and steel. Equestrian equipment are used across various equestrian sporting categories such as horse trails, recreational horse riding and jumping sports.

The company would be official equestrian apparel and footwear partner of the federation supplying athletes with equestrian equipment in team competitions. Ariat International has sponsored Champion Scholarship Recipients in 2018, according to EQUUS Foundation. This move has considerably enhanced the goodwill and visibility of the brand.

Cross-industry takeover has been witnessed in the equestrian equipment marketplace. On September 1, 2018, Agri health – player involved in distribution of veterinary and equipment products – announced the acquisition of Mackey Equestrian, an equestrian equipment distributor in Ireland. This strategic cross-industry and domain takeover can complement the existing business portfolio of Agri health, strengthening its footprint in the equestrian equipment marketplace in the United Kingdom, Ireland and beyond.

The equestrian equipment market report provides detailed analysis on various segments providing a holistic view of the market. The equestrian equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, buyer type and region. The equestrian equipment product type category includes assessment on equine equipment (saddle pad, stirrup, saddle, horseshoes and protection boots, snaffle bridle and accessories) and rider equipment (riding boots, gloves, helmets and protective vests). The buyers of equestrian equipment are classified as individual, institutional and promotional. Sales channel category is further divided into specialty stores, modern trade channels, direct-to-customer channels and third party online channels. Region wise, analysis on equestrian equipment demand across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is provided.

