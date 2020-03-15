Epsom Salt Market Challenges, Opportunities, Company Profile, Business Strategy, Key Developments and Forecast to 2027

Global Epsom Salt Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.53%. Consumers are primarily interested in purchasing Epsom salt owing to the easy availability, cost effective nature, convenient to use in multi spectrum applications along with health benefits associated with it. All such factors trigger and stimulates the demand of Epsom salt.

Epsom salt is a mineral compound of magnesium and sulfate. Epsom salt is composed of tiny and colorless crystals. Epsom salts is best recognized as an element of bath salts and Epsom salts offer numerous a wide range of application. Epsom salt is a material which can be used at multiple areas such as gardening, agriculture process, healthcare, home remedies, cosmetics and others.

Globalization and urbanization has significantly affected the composition of human diets and this urban life encourages the consumption and use of goods with nutritional benefits. The growing levels of obesity and associated health problems are some of the lifestyle challenges. Lack of physical activity along with evolving dietary pattern including high-energy diets are the major factors for the global obesity epidemic and other health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases which plays major role in encouraging the use of Epsom salt.

The busy schedule and modern & pressured lifestyles stimulates stress and anxiety build up. The ‘on the go’ pattern and hectic lifestyles in most of the countries creates lucrative opportunities for retailers and manufacturers to set up their operations and cater to increasing consumer expectations to relieve stress.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in juice concentrate, multiple product launch by Epsom salt market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Bathclin (Japan)

Parfums De Coeur, Ltd (U.S.)

CVS Pharmacy (U.S.)

San Francisco Salt Company (U.S.)

SaltWorks, Inc.(U.S.)

Baymag Inc. (Canada)

K+ S Kali Gmbh (Germany)

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in Epsom salt market. The Global Epsom Salt market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel and country of Epsom salt.

Market Segmentation–

Global Epsom salt market is segmented by form, application, distribution channel and region.

Based on From Type, Epsom salt market has been segmented into Granules, Powder, Crystal, Bath Bombs.

Based on Application, Epsom salt market has been segmented into Agriculture, Food Additives & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Home Care, Chemical & Industrial and others.

Based on Distribution Channel, Epsom salt market has been segmented into Store Based, Non-Store Based.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Epsom salt market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among these, APAC region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the changing lifestyles of the consumer in countries such as China, India and others. Europe is also estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East will grow at a highest CAGR of 5.06% and 5.11% respectively, as it has shown great market potentials, as these markets have remained untapped until recent years, moreover rising demand for luxurious and personal care products.

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Epsom salt market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments.