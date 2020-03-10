EPS Shippers Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2018 – 2028

Global EPS Shippers Market: Overview

Increase in global trade of various temperature-sensitive products has facilitated quantitative growth of companies to gradually invest in insulated packaging solutions over the last two decades. Insulated shippers / containers made of expanded polystyrene (EPS) is one of the unique packaging solutions for shipping various temperature-sensitive specimens without leading to any sort of spoilage / deterioration of the products during transportation. EPS shippers are used to carry cold or frozen clinical specimens, packaging of processed food products, for electrical consumer good, etc. and are customized as per client requirements.

Global EPS Shippers Market: Dynamics

The global trade volume is poised to register a spike in growth, with rise in demand for shipping of temperature-sensitive payloads is expected to drive the global EPS shippers market. Lucrative growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical packaging industry especially in the emerging economies, owing to presence of numerous temperature sensitive medicinal applications are expected to create massive demand for EPS shippers over the forecast period.

Regardless of the aforementioned affirmative outlook, there are certain factors such as growing demand for corrugated bulk packaging substitutes which are likely to hinder the growth in global EPS shippers market.

Global EPS Shippers Market: Company Developments and Industry Level Trends

Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the protective packaging market have focus towards launch of novel products with superior shock absorption as well as insulating properties.

In September 2009, a leading manufacturer of expanded polystyrene, WineLoc (a subsidiary of ACH Foam Technologies), launched a cost-effective EPS (expanded polystyrene) wine shipping container that offers low-cost protection with superior thermal performance for wine shipments.

Global EPS Shippers Market: Segmentation

The global EPS Shippers market can be segmented on the basis of size/capacity, applications, wall thickness, and the end use industry served

The global EPS Shippers market can be segmented on the basis of size/capacity into:

Extra Small Insulated EPS Shippers

Small Insulated EPS Shippers

Medium Insulated EPS Shippers

Large Insulated EPS Shippers

The global EPS Shippers market can be segmented on the basis of applications into:

Frozen Food Applications

Chilled Food Applications

Reference Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

Ambient Applications

Others

The global EPS Shippers market can be segmented on the basis of wall thickness into:

Thin-wall EPS Shippers with Wall Thickness 3/4-1 1/8 inches

Standard-wall EPS Shippers with Wall Thickness 1-1/2 inches

Thick-wall EPS Shippers with Wall Thickness 1 3/4-2 1/4 inches

The global EPS Shippers market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry served into:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electricals & Electronics Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemicals Industry

Other consumer goods

Global EPS Shippers Market: Regional Outlook

The global EPS shippers market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The market for EPS shippers in North America is expected to retain the leading position in terms of revenue generation as well as volume sold, over the coming decade which is attributed to the trading volume in the United States (U.S.) alone. However, in terms of market growth, APEJ region is projected to be the most lucrative market for the insulated EPS shippers during the forecast period. Emerging countries like China, India, Vietnam, etc. in the region are anticipated to display the highest growth opportunities owing to continuous rise in industrial trade especially among its adjourning economies. Moreover, in the coming years, the market for insulated EPS shippers in the Middle East & Africa region is also expected to face significant growth due to its rising trade with European region.

Global EPS Shippers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players currently operating in the global EPS Shippers market are:

ThermoSafe Brands, Inc. (Sonoco Products Company)

VWR Corporation (Avantor Performance Materials, LLC)

ACH Foam Technologies Inc.

Cold Chain Technologies Inc.

Snyder Industries, Inc.

Pelican Biothermal LLC

Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L.

Saeplast Americas Inc

Cryopak Industries Inc.

EcoCool GmbH

American Aerogel Corporation

TKT GmbH

The report on EPS Shippers is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The EPS Shippers report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The EPS Shippers report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global EPS Shippers Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

