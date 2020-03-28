Epoxy Silanes Market Research Size, Share, Report, Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Epoxy Silanes Market Insights

Market Research Future’s latest report on the global epoxy silane market is expected to witness steady growth over the assessment period of 2017 to 2023.

Silanes are a highly reactive chemical compound which has the ability to form covalent bonds with a number of organic and inorganic compounds which has resulted in the extensive use of epoxy silanes across a wide variety of applications. Some of the more common applications for epoxy silanes are as an adhesion promoter for acrylics, urethanes and epoxies, and surface treatment.

Epoxy silanes are primarily used in paint & coatings, medical, packaging, adhesives & sealants, and various others. A significant driver which spurs growth for the global epoxy silane market is the swiftly expanding paint & coatings industry.

Moreover, epoxy silanes have medical applications such as in the preparation of DNA microarrays which has increased the demand for the product. The ever-expanding and innovating medical sector drive the demand for epoxy silanes. Expansion of the range of applications for epoxy silanes is expected to increase its use in various industries. However, epoxy silanes are highly reactive and as such display unstable behavior which poses a challenge to market growth. Epoxy silanes are also unable to withstand static pressure which is likely to impact its use in the paints & coatings industry.

Key Players

Eminent market players who are analyzed in MRFR’s report include Momentive, Ait Products & Chemicals, Evonik Industrie AG, The Dow Chemical Company, PCC SE, Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd, and Nanjing union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s report segments the market on the basis of application, type, and region. By application, the market is categorized to include adhesive & sealants, fiber treatment, packaging, paints & coatings, medical and others. At present epoxy, silanes are extensively used in paint & coatings and adhesives. By type, the market includes in-depth analysis of epoxy functional silanes.

The global segmentation of the market categories the regions as Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional market segment and is followed by North America and Europe. APAC accounts for more than half the global market share with regards to volume as well as revenue. China leads growth for the APAC epoxy silanes market due to the rapid industrialization in the country. Moreover, India also represents a significant market in the region due to the progression of the health care sector and the application of epoxy silanes in medicine. Rising applications for epoxy silanes and presence of a significant chemical sector in the region will likely keep the APAC in the lead position over the forecast period.

Meanwhile, North America and Europe are the second and third largest regions in the market and display comparable growth patterns. The presence of developed economies in these regions which have a high use of paints & coatings, as well as packaging, has established these regions in their market positions. It should be noted, that Europe is witnessing slow growth due to a decrease in significant economic growth and the increasing demand for environmentally friendly chemicals, particularly in packaging.

