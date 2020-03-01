Epoxy Curing Agents Market Inclined to Deliver Positive Growth Results until 2028

The epoxy curing agents market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in a variety of industrial applications. The demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to remain highest, as it is likely to contribute to the market growth with the largest revenue share of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2028.

However, applications of epoxy curing agents as a composite materials are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate of nearly 5.5% during the period 2018-2028. Surging consumption of composites across various industrial sectors including wind energy generation, electrical materials, and the transportation industry, is expected to boost the epoxy curing agents market in the coming future.

Click here for Free Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3057

Notable Developments in the Epoxy Curing Agents Market:

In April 2018, Hexion Inc., a U.S.-based chemical company – launched EPI-REZ™ Resin 7720-W-50 – its new high-performance, epoxy dispersion resin. The company announced that, when it is combined with its EPIKURE™ epoxy curing agent 6870-W-53, the performance characteristics of the new EPI-REZ™ Resin, such as excellent corrosion resistance, superior adhesion to metal or concrete, and ease of formulation, which can fairly similar to those of solvent-borne systems at >50 grams/liter of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In August 2018, BASF SE, a German chemical company in the epoxy curing agents market, announced that it has extended its regional partnership with Gustav Grolman GmbH & Co. KG, a specialty ingredients distribution business, for the marketing of amine-based curing agents for the professional processing of epoxy resins in Europe. With this collaboration with Grolman, the company aims to market BASF’s epoxy curing agents and specialty chemicals, commonly used in epoxy resin based applications, under the Baxxodur® brand in leading European countries including Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

In February 2019, Aditya Birla Corporation, an Indian multinational conglomerate in the epoxy curing agents market, announced that it has partnered with Lintech International, LLC, a leading specialty chemical distributor of resins, monomers, and epoxy curing agents, for distribution of its products, including the EPOTEC® & CeTePox® epoxy resins, epoxy curing agents, and diluents, in the U.S.

Other key companies in the epoxy curing agents market include Olin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Gabriel Performance Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Aditya Birla Corporation.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials will Increase Applications of Epoxy Curing Agents across Industries

Stringent regulatory norms and quality standards are bolstering the use of lightweight materials in various industrial sectors, including aerospace as well as automotive industries. In addition, epoxy curing agents have been witnessing burgeoning demand the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are vastly used in an exhaustive range of electronic products, such as mobile devices, smartphones, automotive electronics, machinery, and other consumer electronics. Thereby, growing demand for epoxy curing agents as a lightweight raw materials in various industrial applications will continue to hold a significant impact on developments in the epoxy curing agents market in upcoming years.

Notable Developments in the Epoxy Curing Agents Market:

Key companies in the epoxy curing agents market include Olin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Gabriel Performance Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Aditya Birla Corporation.

Have Any query? Easily connect with our experts @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3057

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.