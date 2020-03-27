Epoxy Coatings Market By Leading Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

According to the analysis of MRFR, the major market forces and trends driving growth of the global Epoxy coatings Market includes growth of construction sector and the burgeoning growth in the automobile industry.

Epoxy coatings are a lucrative market and is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast years. Epoxy resins are synthetic resins that are extensively used in the manufacturing of plastics and adhesives. Epoxy coatings are formed through the process of mixing polymine hardener and epoxide resin by a process called curing. Epoxy coatings possesses various qualities such as corrosion resistance, superior adhesion, flexibility which paves their way into many end user industries. These coatings act as an excellent adhesion to various substrates such as metal, fiber and glass.

Segmentation:

The Global Epoxy Coating Market is segmented into type and application.

Market by type is fragmented as waterborne, powder-based, and solvent borne. Transportation, automobile, construction, and paints & coatings are classified on the basis of application. Powder based coatings hold the largest share in the market due its less hazardous nature toward the environment.

They are used in various applications as it can be controlled under high temperature. Waterborne coatings are water soluble and non-reactive. Due to these reasons, powder-based Coatings Market is expected to dominate the Epoxy Coating Market in the coming years.

Leading Players:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands),

Axalta Coating Systems(U.S.),

BASF SE (Germany),

Berger Paints India Limited (India),

Kansai Paint Company Limited (Japan),

Nippon Paint Company Limited(Japan),

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.),

RPM International Inc. (U.S.),

The Sherwin Williams Company (U.S.),

The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), and

Tikkurila Oyj (Finland)

Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast years. The increasing Globalization and urbanization in the developing economies of the region has propelled the construction of residential and commercial infrastructure which is a dominant factor for the demand for epoxy coatings in the region. Moreover, the shifting of manufacturing base by the automobile companies to Asia Pacific owing to favorable government policies and cheap labor is further expected to boost the market. In addition to this, the growing encouragement by the government to reduce greenhouse emissions is also surging the market owing to the environmental friendly qualities of epoxy coatings.

Intended Audience

Epoxy Coatings Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Epoxy coatings

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

