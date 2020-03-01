Epitaxy Deposition Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— This report studies the global Epitaxy Deposition market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Epitaxy Deposition market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Epitaxy is a method used to lay or grow a single crystalline film or layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate or surface. The two methods that used for epitaxial deposition are homoepitaxy and heteroepitaxy. Homoepitaxy deposition is a method of laying a film or layer on a surface or substrate of a similar level of conformation. Heteroepitaxy is a deposition method by which a film or layer is deposited on a substrate of dissimilar composition.

The APAC dominated the epitaxy deposition market and accounted for the largest share of more than 71%. The presence of several semiconductor foundries, such as Samsung and TSMC is driving the market in this region. Furthermore, APAC is the largest consumer of semiconductor devices and contributes more than half of the total revenue of the semiconductor industry.

In 2017, the global Epitaxy Deposition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Tokyo Electron

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

ASM International

Applied Materials

LAM Research

AIXTRON

Canon Anelva Corporation

IQE

Veeco Instruments

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Homoepitaxy Deposition

Heteroepitaxy Deposition

Market segment by Application, split into

IDMs

Memory Manufacturers

Foundries

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Epitaxy Deposition in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

