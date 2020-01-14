Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied Materials

GlobalWafers

ASM International

EpiWorks

Jenoptik

Topsil Semiconductor Materials

SunEdison Semiconductor

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

Tokyo Electron

Nichia

NTT Advanced Technology

Aixtron Se

Lam Research

Canon Anelva

IQE

Veeco Instruments

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3670731-global-epitaxial-epi-wafer-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

50mm to 100mm

100mm to 150mm

Above 150mm

Segment by Application

Microelectronics Industry

Photovoltaics Industry

Photonics Industry

Other

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3670731-global-epitaxial-epi-wafer-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer

1.1 Definition of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer

1.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 50mm to 100mm

1.2.3 100mm to 150mm

1.2.4 Above 150mm

1.3 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Microelectronics Industry

1.3.3 Photovoltaics Industry

1.3.4 Photonics Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer

….

8 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Applied Materials

8.1.1 Applied Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Applied Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Applied Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 GlobalWafers

8.2.1 GlobalWafers Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 GlobalWafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 GlobalWafers Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 ASM International

8.3.1 ASM International Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 ASM International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 ASM International Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 EpiWorks

8.4.1 EpiWorks Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 EpiWorks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 EpiWorks Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Jenoptik

8.5.1 Jenoptik Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Jenoptik Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Jenoptik Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Topsil Semiconductor Materials

8.6.1 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 SunEdison Semiconductor

8.7.1 SunEdison Semiconductor Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 SunEdison Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 SunEdison Semiconductor Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Hitachi Kokusai Electric

8.8.1 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Tokyo Electron

8.9.1 Tokyo Electron Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Tokyo Electron Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Tokyo Electron Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Nichia

8.10.1 Nichia Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Nichia Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Nichia Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 NTT Advanced Technology

8.12 Aixtron Se

8.13 Lam Research

8.14 Canon Anelva

8.15 IQE

8.16 Veeco Instruments

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3670731

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)