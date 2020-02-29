Epinephrine Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

Epinephrine is an active hormone produced by Adrenal Medulla. Epinephrine is responsible for stimulating both alpha and beta-adrenergic systems. Epinephrine helps in the gastrointestinal relaxation, systemic vasoconstriction, stimulation of the heart and dilates bronchi.

Epinephrine is generally found in the form of pre-filled syringes. Epinephrine is generally used for the treatment of Anaphylaxis, hypotension associated with septic shock, cardiac arrest, respiratory diseases and many more.

Epinephrine injections are generally available as a prefilled automatic injection device containing a solution. The epinephrine can be administered by intravenous route, subcutaneous route or it can also be introduced intramuscularly. There are many key players in epinephrine market and they are mainly focusing on collaborations and partnerships with other companies, which is expected to increase the growth of the overall market. Also, some of the companies are focusing on the innovation of new products. For example- Sandoz Inc., which is a division of Novartis, introduced SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) 0.3 mg Injection for the urgent treatment of allergic reactions which also includes anaphylaxis. Also in 2018, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation signed a distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz Inc. which is a division of the Novartis Group, for the marketing of Adamis’ Symjepi™ product for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis.

Increasing pipeline epinephrine products, is one of the major factors, increasing the growth of the epinephrine market. Increasing air pollution, leading to an increased occurrence of respiratory diseases, can increase the growth of the epinephrine market. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cardiac arrest etc. can boost the growth of the epinephrine market. Increasing healthcare awareness is also expected to increase the growth of the epinephrine market. The epinephrine has a high adoption rate, hence, is expected to increase the growth of the overall market. Increased number of research and developmental activities and clinical trials, is one of the important factors, increasing the growth of the epinephrine market. The companies, manufacturing epinephrine, are focusing on many promotional strategies, which can boost the epinephrine market.

Epinephrine has some side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, headache etc., can hinder the growth of the epinephrine market.

The global Epinephrine market is segmented on basis of Route of administration, application, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Route of administration Intravenous Subcutaneous Intramuscular

Segmentation by Application Anaphylaxis Respiratory Disorders Cardiac Arrest Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacies



Based on the route of administration, the epinephrine market has been segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous and intramuscular. Intravenous route of administration is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the epinephrine market, as it is primarily referred by most of the physicians. The epinephrine market has also been segmented based on the applications, and Anaphylaxis & Cardiac arrest is expected to hold a large revenue share in the overall epinephrine market. Based on the end user, the epinephrine market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, various drug stores and also online pharmacies. Retail and hospital pharmacies are expected to show the largest market share in the epinephrine market.

Based on geography, the global Epinephrine market has been divided into a few key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North America, specifically, U.S. is expected to register large revenue shares in global Epinephrine market because of the advanced healthcare facilities and treatment procedures followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share because of the increasing population. The Asia Pacific can also show a large revenue share in the epinephrine market because of the increasing healthcare awareness and increasing research and developmental activities.

There are many companies manufacturing epinephrine. Some of the big pharmaceutical companies involved in the manufacture of epinephrine are Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Bausch Health Companies, Sanofi, Impax Laboratories LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Antares Pharma, Inc., Lincoln Medical Centre Ltd. Hospira, and Clint Pharmaceuticals. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

