DelveInsight’s ‘Epilepsy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Epilepsy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Epilepsy from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Epilepsy – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The DelveInsight Epilepsy market report gives a thorough understanding of the Epilepsy by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Epilepsy in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Epilepsy Epidemiology

The Epilepsy epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by total prevalent population, gender-specific [Male and Female] prevalence separately in children and adults and type [Focal/ Partial, Generalized, Unclassified].

According to DelveInsight, the prevalent cases of Epilepsy was 6,980,430 in 2017 in 7 MM and, is expected to increase at a CAGR of XX% during the study period i.e., 2017-2028. Among 7MM, United States account for the highest prevalent cases of Epilepsy with 3,588,984 prevalent cases in 2017 followed by Germany.

Epilepsy Drug Chapters

This segment of the Epilepsy report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Currently, there are approximately 30-40 treatment medications in the market for Epilepsy out of which more than 50% have gone off patent. This report includes detailed chapters of marketed along with the promising upcoming therapies.

Epilepsy Market Outlook

The Epilepsy market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Epilepsy market is expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2019-2028 at a CAGR of XX% owing to the launch of approximately 9 drugs (presently in Phase III). Epilepsy Therapeutics market has seen a total sales of 2.9 billion in 7MM in 2017. The current market for Epilepsy is dominated by the use of several Antiepileptic Drugs (AEDs) which can be broadly classified as per their mechanism of action, these are GABA Enhancers/ Inhibitors, Ca Channel Blockers, Na Channel Blockers, medication inhibiting both Ca and Na Channel Blockers, AMPA Receptor Blockade, the new AEDs falling under the category of Synaptic vesicle protein 2a (SV2a) vesicle inhibition, the plant-based approved cannabidiol, Epidiolex, which is the only approved therapy in this category.

Epilepsy Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Epilepsy Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Epilepsy Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Epilepsy Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Epilepsy market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Epilepsy market

To understand the future market competition in the Epilepsy market.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Epilepsy Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Epilepsy in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Epilepsy in 2028

3. Disease Background and Overview: Epilepsy

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Seizure Types

3.2.1. Generalized Seizures

3.2.2. Focal Seizure

3.2.3. Unknown Seizures

3.3. Clinical Manifestations

3.4. Causes

3.5. Classification

3.5.1. Generalized onset seizures

3.5.2. Focal onset seizures

3.5.3. Unknown onset seizures

3.6. Risk Factors

3.7. Pathophysiology

3.8. Diagnosis

3.8.1. Imaging and Monitoring

3.8.2. Medical History

3.8.3. Blood Tests

3.8.4. Developmental, Neurological, and Behavioral Tests

3.9. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) Mutations in Epilepsy

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Epilepsy

4.3. 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Epilepsy

5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Epilepsy

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in the United States

5.1.3. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in the United States in Children

5.1.4. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in the United States in Adults

5.1.5. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in the United States

5.1.6. Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in the United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.3. Germany

5.3.1. Total Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Germany

5.3.2. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in Germany in Children

5.3.3. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in Germany in Adults

5.3.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Germany

5.3.5. Type specific Diagnosed Specific Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Germany

5.4. France

5.4.1. Total Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in France

5.4.2. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in France in Children

5.4.3. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in France in Adults

5.4.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in France

5.4.5. Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in France

5.5. Italy

5.5.1. Total Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Italy

5.5.2. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in Italy in Children

5.5.3. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in Italy in Adults

5.5.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Italy

5.5.5. Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Italy

5.6. Spain

5.6.1. Total Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Spain

5.6.2. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in Spain in Children

5.6.3. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in Spain in Adults

5.6.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Spain

5.6.5. Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.7.1. Total Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in the United Kingdom

5.7.2. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in the United Kingdom in Children

5.7.3. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in the United Kingdom in Adults

5.7.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in the United Kingdom

5.7.5. Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in the United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.8.2. Total Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Japan

5.8.3. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in Japan in Children

5.8.4. Gender Specific Prevalence of Epilepsy in Japan in Adults

5.8.5. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Japan

5.8.6. Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy in Japan

6. Treatment

6.1. Antiepileptic Medications (AEDs)

6.1.1. Sodium Channel Modulator

6.1.2. Gamma Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Modulator

6.1.3. Calcium Channel Blockers

6.1.4. Receptor Blockers

6.1.5. Others

6.2. Diet Therapy

6.3. Surgery

6.3.1. Phase I Evaluation (Noninvasive Tests)

6.3.2. Phase II Evaluation (Invasive Monitoring)

6.4. Living and Coping with Epilepsy

7. Treatment Algorithm on Epilepsy

7.1. Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AED): Classification

7.2. Older Anti-Epileptic Drugs AEDs

7.3. Newer Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AED)

8. United States Guideline on Epilepsy

8.1. Practice guideline update: Efficacy and tolerability of the new antiepileptic drugs I: Treatment of new-onset epilepsy

8.1.1. Recommendations for monotherapy in adults with new-onset epilepsy with focal epilepsy or unclassified tonic-clonic seizures

8.1.2. Monotherapy in children with new-onset epilepsy with either focal epilepsy or unclassified GTC seizures

8.1.3. Monotherapy in adults and children with new-onset GE or unclassified GTC seizures

8.1.4. Recommendation for childhood absence epilepsy

8.2. Practice Guideline Update: Efficacy and Tolerability of the New Antiepileptic Drugs II: Treatment-resistant Epilepsy

8.2.1. For adult patients with treatment-resistant (TR) focal epilepsy, are these antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) effective as adjunctive therapy in reducing seizure frequency?

8.2.2. For adult patients with TR focal epilepsy, are these AEDS effective in reducing seizure frequency when used as monotherapy?

8.2.3. For adult and pediatric patients with TR generalized epilepsy (GE), are these AEDs effective in reducing seizure frequency when used as adjunctive therapy (compared with no adjunctive therapy)?

8.2.4. For adult and pediatric patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), are these AEDs effective as adjunctive therapy in reducing seizure frequency (compared with no adjunctive therapy)?

8.2.5. For pediatric patients with TR focal epilepsy, are these AEDs effective as adjunctive therapy in reducing seizure frequency (compared with no adjunctive therapy)?

9. European Guideline on Epilepsy

9.1. Pharmacological Treatment

9.1.1. AED options by seizure type

9.1.2. AED options by epilepsy syndrome

9.2. Treatment options in the management of epilepsy in patients with TSC

9.3. Epilepsy treatment in TSC: Clinical Recommendations

10. Unmet Needs

11. Marketed Drugs

11.1. Trokendi XR: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1. Drug Production

11.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.1.4. Product Profile

11.2. Oxtellar XR: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1. Drug Production

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Product Profile

11.3. Sabril: Lundbeck

11.3.1. Drug Production

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Product Profile

11.4. Epidiolex: Greenwich Biosciences

11.4.1. Drug Description

11.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.4. Product Profile

11.5. Fycompa: Eisai

11.5.1. Drug Description

11.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.5.3. Commercial Activities

11.5.4. Product Profile

11.6. Vimpat: UCB

11.6.1. Drug Description

11.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.6.3. Commercial Activities

11.6.4. Product Profile

11.7. Lyrica: Pfizer

11.7.1. Drug Description

11.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.7.3. Other Development Activities

11.7.4. Product Profile

11.8. Banzel: Eisai

11.8.1. Drug Description

11.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.8.3. Commercial Activities

11.8.4. Product Profile

11.9. Briviact: UCB Pharma

11.9.1. Drug Description

11.9.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.9.3. Product Profile

11.10. Keppra: UCB

11.10.1. Drug Description

11.10.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.10.3. Commercial Activities

11.10.4. Product Profile

11.11. Keppra XR (levetiracetam XR): UCB

11.11.1. Drug Description

11.11.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.11.3. Commercial Activities

11.11.4. Product Profile

11.12. Topamax: Janssen

11.12.1. Drug Production

11.12.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.12.3. Product Profile

11.13. Lamictal: GlaxoSmithKline

11.13.1. Drug Description

11.13.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.13.3. Product Profile

11.14. Neurontin: Pfizer

11.14.1. Drug Description

11.14.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.14.3. Product Profile

11.15. Zonegran: Eisai

11.15.1. Drug Description

11.15.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.15.3. Commercial Activities

11.15.4. Product Profile

11.16. Trileptal: Novartis

11.16.1. Drug Description

11.16.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.16.3. Commercial Activities

11.16.4. Product Profile

11.17. Zebinix (Aptiom): Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma/Eisai

11.17.1. Drug Description

11.17.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.17.3. Commercial Activities

11.17.4. Product Profile

12. Emerging Drugs

13. Key Cross Competition (Late-Stage Emerging Drugs)

14. Key Cross Competition (Mid-Stage Emerging Drugs)

14.1. Cenobamate: SK Biopharmaceuticals

14.1.1. Product Description

14.1.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.1.3. Clinical Development

14.1.4. Product Profile

14.2. USL261: UCB

14.2.1. Product Description

14.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.2.3. Clinical Development

14.2.4. Product Profile

14.3. NRL-1: Neurelis

14.3.1. Product Description

14.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.3.3. Clinical Development

14.3.4. Product Profile

14.4. Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

14.4.1. Product Description

14.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.4.3. Clinical Development

14.4.4. Product Profile

14.5. SAGE-547: Sage Therapeutics

14.5.1. Product Description

14.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.5.3. Clinical Development

14.5.4. Product Profile

14.6. Fintepla: Zogenix

14.6.1. Product Description

14.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.6.3. Clinical Development

14.6.4. Product Profile

14.7. AQST-203: Aquestive Therapeutics

14.7.1. Product Description

14.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.7.3. Clinical Development

14.7.4. Product Profile

14.8. Cannabidiol: INSYS Therapeutics

14.8.1. Product Description

14.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.8.3. Clinical Development

14.8.4. Product Profile

14.9. Padsevonil: UCB

14.9.1. Product Description

14.9.2. Clinical Development

14.9.3. Product Profile

14.10. Staccato alprazolam: Engage Therapeutics

14.10.1. Product Description

14.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.10.3. Clinical Development

14.10.4. Product Profile

14.11. ZYN002: Zynerba Pharma

14.11.1. Product Description

14.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.11.3. Clinical Development

14.11.4. Product Profile

14.12. GWP42006: GW Pharmaceuticals

14.12.1. Product Description

14.12.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.12.3. Clinical Development

14.12.4. Product Profile

14.13. CX-8998: Cavion

14.13.1. Product Description

14.13.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.13.3. Clinical Development

14.13.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.13.5. Product Profile

15. Epilepsy: 7 Major Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Market Size of Epilepsy in 7MM

16. The United States Market Outlook

16.1. United States Market Size

16.1.1. Total Market size of Epilepsy

16.1.2. Market Size by Therapies

17. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

17.1. Germany

17.1.1. Total Market size of Epilepsy in Germany

17.1.2. Market Size by Therapies

17.2. France

17.2.1. Total Market size of Epilepsy

17.2.2. Market Size by Therapies

17.3. Italy

17.3.1. Total Market size of Epilepsy

17.3.2. Market Size by Therapies

17.4. Spain

17.4.1. Total Market size of Epilepsy

17.4.2. Market Size by Emerging Therapies

17.5. United Kingdom

17.5.1. Total Market size of Epilepsy

17.5.2. Market Size by Emerging Therapies

18. Japan: Market Outlook

18.1. Japan market Size

18.1.1. Total Market size of Epilepsy

18.1.2. Market Size by Emerging Therapies

19. Market Drivers

20. Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. Report Methodology

