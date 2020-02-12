Epilepsy Drugs Market to Expand as Medical Research Facilities Improve Across the World

Researchmoz has announced the addition of the “Epilepsy Drugs Market by Country (US, UK, France, etc), Drugs (Vimpat, Keppra, Sabril, Onfi, etc), Treatment Drugs Generation (First, Second, Third), Companies & Forecast”report to their offering

Epilepsy is a chronic disease in which patient’s brain activities become abnormal due to seizures. Seizure is an unexpected rush of electrical activity in the brain. Seizure is categorized by two types – generalized seizures and focal or partial seizures. Generalized seizures affect the whole brain whereas focal or partial seizures affect just one part of the brain. Global epilepsy drugs market is expected to cross US$ 9 Billion landmark by 2025.

Epilepsy can develop in both males and females of all races, ethnic backgrounds and ages. It affects around 65 Million people globally. United States has around 3.4 Million epilepsy patients; among them around 470 Thousands are children. Epilepsy prevalence varies across various parts of the world. At present, nearly one-third of the total patients are suffering from uncontrollable seizures and are not able to get treatment because no available treatment works for them.

The factors that are driving the global Epilepsy drug market are increasing epilepsy prevalence, growing patient awareness programs, government funding and drugs reimbursement options in European & American countries. Recently, anti-epilepsy drugs Epidiolex approvals for pediatric epilepsies, namely Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome in United States will also help in the growth of Epilepsy drug market during the forecast period as well.

Renub Research report titled “Epilepsy Drugs Market by Country (United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan), Drugs [(Vimpat (Lacosamide), Keppra (Levetiracetam), Sabril (Vigabatrin), Onfi (Clobazam), Fycompa, Briviact (Brivaracetam), Epidiolex, Cenobamate (YKP3089)], Treatment Drugs Generation (First, Second, Third), Company (Eisai Co., Ltd, UCB Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.) & Forecast” provides a complete analysis of Global Epilepsy Drugs Market. This report also covers all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges, market trends, key players and their projections for the future.

By Country – United States is Dominating Global Epilepsy Drugs Market

The report studies the market of the following countries: United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China and Japan. United States is dominating global epilepsy drugs market. Its share is expected to grow in the years to come due to better healthcare support system, growing awareness and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure.

By Drugs – Vimpat (Lacosamide), Keppra (Levetiracetam) and Epidiolex are playing a significant role

The report studies the market of the following drugs: Vimpat (Lacosamide), Keppra (Levetiracetam), Sabril (Vigabatrin), Onfi (Clobazam), Fycompa, Briviact (Brivaracetam), Epidiolex, Cenobamate (YKP3089). At present, Vimpat (Lacosamide) and Keppra (Levetiracetam) are playing the significant role for the epilepsy treatment. Epidiolex has a bright future ahead.

By Drugs Category – Second and Third Generation Plays the Significant Role

In this report, we have categorized the epilepsy drugs market into three generation; First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation. It is anticipated that second and third generation plays the significant role in the global epilepsy drugs market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Company Analysis

Eisai Co., Ltd, UCB Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S and GW Pharmaceuticals Plc. are some of the top companies that deal efficiently in epilepsy business globally. These companies have been studied thoroughly in the report.

Countries covered in this report are:

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

India

China

Japan

Epilepsy Drugs Category – By Generation

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Drugs covered in this report are:

Vimpat (Lacosamide)

Keppra (Levetiracetam)

Sabril (Vigabatrin)

Onfi (Clobazam)

Fycompa

Briviact (Brivaracetam)

Epidiolex

Cenobamate (YKP3089)

Companies covered in this report are:

Eisai Co., Ltd

UCB Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.

