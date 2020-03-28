Epigenetics Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2023, says MRFR

Epigenetics Market Overview

Epigenetics refers to the analysis and study of heritable changes in the gene function. It does not involve the study of changes in the DNA sequence like in a chromosome, phenotypic affecting the gene activity, or expression. Sources of these heritable changes could be external such as environmental factors, as well as biological factors such as age or disease. Some examples of Epigenetics are histone modification, which refers to the alteration of genes expressions without altering the DNA sequence, and DNA methylation.

The global Epigenetics Market is estimated to record a staggering CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The primary factor responsible for the ascension of the global epigenetics market is the increasing prevalence of cancer. According to the statistics revealed by the World Health Organization, cancer was responsible for around 8.8 million deaths in 2015, indicating nearly 1 in 6 patients. Further, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1.5 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year, in the US alone.

Other factors upscaling the global epigenetics market include the development of selective and highly sensitive tests, a concurrent rise in the computational power, along with instrumentation. Advancements such as the development of DNA and RNA modifying enzymes have provided the global epigenetics market with tremendous traction through the forecast period. Further, rising government support for biotechnology and growing partnerships between the academia and the industry are pushing the global epigenetics market exponentially. Other technological developments driving the global epigenetics market include the advances in PCR technology, automation of many processes, and the strategic and cross-functional nature of molecular diagnostic technology.

Epigenetics Market Segmentation

The global epigenetics market is segmented by consumables, instruments, applications, end-users, technology, and region. By instruments, the epigenetics market is segmented into spectrometer, PCR, NGS, and software solutions. Based on consumables, the epigenetics market comprises kit, reagent, and enzymes. By application, the epigenetics market is segmented into developmental biology, drug discovery, cardiology, oncology, and immunology. Based on technology, the global epigenetics market is segmented into histone modification and methylation. Based on end-users, the global epigenetics market is segmented into pharmaceutical, academia and research, and biotechnology industry.

Epigenetics Market Key Players

Bio-Rad (US), Illumina (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher (US), Active Motif (US), Diagenode (Belgium), Agilent (US), Merck Millipore (US), Abcam (UK), New England Biolabs (US), PerkinElmer (US), Zymo Research (US) are some of the most notable players in the global epigenetics market.

Epigenetics Market Regional Analysis

The global epigenetics market is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these segments, North America held the largest share in the epigenetics market in 2016. Within North America, the U.S. is estimated to be at the forefront of the market by the end of the forecast period. This market domination can be owed to the fast-paced development of technology and the presence of the gigantic biotech industry in the country. Further, a greater presence of many market giants for epigenetics is propelling the epigenetics market, specifically the molecular diagnostics industry in the region.

Europe is anticipated to capture the second-largest market share for epigenetics through the review period. Germany, France, and the U.K. are expected to spearhead the country-specific epigenetics market. Europe is also projected to expand at the second fastest rate, with Asia Pacific showcasing a surge in the epigenetics market at the fastest rate. China, South Korea, Japan, and India are likely to lead the country-specific epigenetics market in Asia Pacific.

Alternatively, the Middle East & Africa are projected to augment at a moderate rate during the conjectured period. Such growth can be attributed to the impoverished industry landscape and lower demand for epigenetics owing to weak economic conditions.

Epigenetics Industry Update

May 2019: Juvenescence recently announced the creation of a new biotech company to target the epigenetic investigation of neurodegeneration. Souvien Therapeutics is the said new company launched by Juvenescence, a private investment firm that focuses on increasing healthy human longevity.

