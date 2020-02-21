Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), is a rare genetic connective tissue skin disorder that causes blisters and allows skin to become fragile. Blisters and areas of skin loss (erosions) occur in response to minor injury or friction, such as rubbing or scratching. The disease affects 1 out of every 20,000 births in the U.S.

The symptoms of epidermolysis bullosa are redness and heat around an open area of skin; crusting on the wound surface; pus or yellow fluid discharge; red line or streak under the skin that spreads away from the blistered area; wound; and fever or chills.

Epidermolysis bullosa can be diagnosed through skin biopsy, prenatal and genetic testing. In order to treat the disease, surgical treatment or rehabilitation therapy can be opted. It can also be managed by daily wound care, pain management, and protective bandaging.

The drug candidates of epidermolysis bullosa pipeline include, but not limited to, EB 101, FCX 007, and Diacerein. Some of the companies having drugs in the epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics pipeline includes Abeona Therapeutics Inc., TWi Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.

