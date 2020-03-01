EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

IOI’s range of MARIS OMEGA-3 ingredients helps making great products healthier, offering all the well-documented benefits of EPA and DHA for the cardiovascular and the nervous system. MARIS OMEGA-3 is manufactured “fresh as sushi”, making use of innovative production technology to reach lowest oxidation levels. 100 % neutral in taste and smell, MARIS OMEGA-3 provides superior sensory properties and stability for food applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Omega-3s are considered a healthy fat that is critical to our brain and heart function, as well as our overall well-being. Our bodies cannot produce Omega-3s on its own at significant levels, so as a result, it is essential that we consume this type of fat in our daily diet. Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the most well studied nutrients in the world, with more than 30,000 scientific studies and published papers over the past 35 years demonstrating that Omega-3’s can deliver valuable health benefits at every life stage – from before birth and into your senior years. Omega-3 is found mainly in marine fish, as well as algae and certain plants. Today, fish is our major dietary source of both Omega-3 EPA and DHA – the dynamic duo of fatty acid nutrients. Omega-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) help to support overall health across every system in the body – from brain and eye development in infants, to the maintenance of cardiovascular health in adults and seniors. Europe, led by France and Germany omega 3 ingredient market, is anticipated to witness an annual growth over 2017-2023. Asia Pacific omega 3 ingredient market size is expected to grow significantly, owing to increase in consumer spending, ageing population, and the demand across dietary supplements application. China and Japan omega 3 ingredients market led the regional growth of APAC, with China dominating the dietary supplement application.

The worldwide market for EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Omega Protein

DSM

BASF

Axellus

Martek

Aker BioMarine

Algae EPAX

Lonza

GC Rieber Oils

Croda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anchovy/Sardine

Cod Liver Oil

Salmon Oil

Algae Oil

High Concentrates

Medium Concentrates

Low Concentrates

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Pet & Animal Feed

Infant Formulas

