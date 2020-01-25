EP Catheter Ablation Market – Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Demand of the Market

Unwavering prevalence of cardiac conditions such as flutter, atrial fibrillation, and arrhythmia has driven the adoption of medical procedures such as ablation and electrophysiology (EP) study. Utilization of EP ablation catheters in treatment of cardiovascular disorders continues to gain significant traction. Patients are being drawn towards reliable procedures such as electrophysiology study for the heart. The success rate of these procedures promotes the reputation of catheters being used. Transparency Market Research projects that positive patient attitudes towards the utilization of catheters in ablation procedures and EP studies will foster the growth of the global EP catheter ablation market.

RF Ablation Catheters to Remain in Great Demand through 2020

According to the report, the catheters to be sold in the global EP catheter ablation market by 2026-end will bring in over US$ 2.74 Bn in global revenues. Among these, the report has analyzed that sales of radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheters will be predominant. While the global market for EP catheter ablation will expand at a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2026, the sales of RF ablation catheters are poised to register growth at 7% CAGR. Throughout the forecast period, over US$ 100 Mn worth of RF ablation catheters are poised to be sold annually across the globe.

Increasing Use of Ablation Catheters in Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation at Hospitals

Key insights developed in the study reveal that hospitals will be the largest end-user in the global market for EP catheter ablation. By 2026, nearly four-fifth of revenues being procured in the global EP catheter ablation market will be accounted by the end-use of these catheters in hospitals. Since the ablation and electrophysiology procedures require extended hospitalization, the demand for EP catheters and ablation catheters will be considerably high in the global market. In addition, the report also reveals that atrial fibrillation will be the key diseases indication that will propel the growth of the global EP catheter ablation market. While the use of ablation catheters in cardiac arrhythmia will be considerably high, atrial fibrillation will register high revenues, amassing more than US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026-end.

