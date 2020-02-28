Enzyme Stabilizer Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 to 2027

In order to study the many forthcoming movements and patterns prevailing in the global market, FactMR has included the latest Forecast report on enzyme stabilizer market to its vast database. The delivered study offers significant figures about the leading regions and applications which are functioning in the enzyme stabilizer market forthcoming trends by 2027, along with their market production, consumption, revenue, upcoming industry trends and forecasted market share details. Further, the accomplished market research report also anticipates that the concerned market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2027.

The report on enzyme stabilizer market also provides comprehensive analysis on the key players in the enzyme stabilizer market. The report profiles some of the key players functioning in the enzyme stabilizer market, including Cargill Inc., Roche CustomBiotech, Ab Vickers, UK, Archer Daniels Midland, USA, Sorachim SA, Sigma Aldrich (Merck), Bitop, Biomol, Sun Chemical, and Bio World.

Tier 1 companies, including Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, and Roche Diagnostics International Limited account for nearly 50-55% market share. This indicates a high consolidation of the enzyme stabilizer market at the top. The tier 2 and tier 3 market players account for 25-30% and 15-25% market share respectively. The prominent market players in enzyme stabilizer market are focusing on maintaining their hegemony. Expansion of production capacities and vertical integration for business development are among the key strategies of Tier 1 players.

Nonrenewable and fossil-based fuels are depleting at a fast pace. The environmental repercussions of rapidly increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions have fueled the R&D on substitute renewable energy. Among the various available options, biodiesel is being looked at as a feasible alternative, as it can blend with conventional diesel fuel. Biodiesel originates from various natural fats or oils, and is an outcome of the alcoholysis of triglycerides. Biodiesel is biodegradable, renewable, nontoxic, and sulfur-free, and above all, it doesn’t add to the exhaustive emissions at a high scale. Biodiesel production and adoption will inevitably increase in the coming time, owing to its negligible environmental impact, ease of handling, and possible compatibility with the prevailing engines of motor vehicles without any need for major adjustments. In recent times, enzymatic transesterification has gained a lot of attention for biodiesel production, owing to its ability to produce high purity product. The process also offers easy separation from the byproduct, glycerol. Lipases represent a highly used group of enzymes for biofuel production. They play a significant role in the processing of fatty acids and glycerides for biodiesel production. Adoption of biodiesel is likely to increase the demand for enzyme stabilizer, thereby triggering the growth of enzyme stabilizer market.

Over the past few decades, substantial research has been conducted to investigate the fresh possibilities offered by enzymes in waste treatment. There is a growing recognition that enzymes can be used to target particular pollutants for treatment. Recent biotechnological advances have enabled the production of cost-effective and more readily available enzymes via improved isolation and purification procedures. The enzymatic treatment has many potential benefits over conventional treatment, including operation at high and low contaminant concentrations, wide range of pH, absence of shock loading effects and ease of process control.

Textile processing has traditionally relied on high water consumption and use of harsh chemicals. Owing to growing concerns pertaining to high energy and water costs, researchers are rapidly shifting from conventional chemical textile processes to eco-friendly and economically attractive bioprocesses using enzymes. When pre-treated cotton is hot bleached enzymatically, it showcases same or even better properties than conventionally preferred alkaline scoured and bleached cotton. The combined use of the enzymes enables omission of the alkaline scouring without hampering the quality of the final result. The enzymatic procedure requires substantially low energy, time, chemicals, and water, and thus, is highly cost-effective.

A wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, detergent, and biofuel, have reaped the benefits of enzyme catalysis in commercial-scale applications, whereas, other industries, like fine chemical production and natural gas conversion have recently realized its use. The advantages of biocatalysis are usually multifaceted in industrial-scale chemical production, whereas, enzymes prove to be impressive catalysts, due to mild reaction conditions, low environmental impact, and high product selectivity. Thus, industries are increasingly employing enzymes for easy chemical synthesis routes and enhanced chemical process economics. This growing trend is likely to drive the global sales of enzyme stabilizer in the future.

