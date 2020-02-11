Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2019 with Growing Revenue, CAGR, Market Share, Size and Forecast

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. ELISAs (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays) are routinely used for the qualitative and quantitative assessment of cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, phosphorylated targets, immunoglobulins and other immunological markers. Detection and quantitation of protein analytes from various biological samplesâ€”serum, plasma, cell culture supernatants and cell lysatesâ€”indicate a multitude of biological and pathological events. ELISAs have proven to be valuable tools in drug development as they are commonly used for biomarker profiling of disease vs. normal states, as well as toxicity profiling.

Please visit this link for request sample copy of report:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/546043

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of ELISA is in the decreasing trend, from 211 USD /Unit in 2011 to 196 USD/ Unit in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

the classification of ELISA includes ELISA Sets ELISA Kits, and the proportion of ELISA Kits in 2015 is about 61%.ELISA is widely used in IVD testing field.

USA is the largest supplier of ELISA, with a production market share nearly 48% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of ELISA, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.

North america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. China is the world’s largest import country.

market competition is not intense. RandD Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Major Manufacturers:

RandD Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BD Biosciences

ZEUS Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

ALPCO

Enzo Life Sciences

BioMÃ©rieux

EMD Millipore

BioLegend

LOEWE Biochemica

Shenzhen YHLO Biotech

Please visit this link for more details:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Enzyme-Linked-Immunosorbent-Assay-ELISA-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

ELISA Sets

ELISA Kits

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ELISA in HIV

ELISA in West Nile Virus

Detecting Antigens or Antibodies

Biodefense

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Please visit this link before buy this report:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/546043

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook