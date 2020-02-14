Enzymatically Hydrolyzed Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Enzymatically Hydrolyzed Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose is nontoxic and easy to absorb water and has good water solubility, diffusibility, stickiness, enzyme resistance, emulsification and thermal stability. During the 1930s, enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose was used to eliminate redeposition of soil on fabric during washing and rinsing. It is prepared when hydroxyl groups of the cellulose ring etherified with carboxyl groups and can be prepared in many different chemical and physical properties. Enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose is a kind of white grain and fibrous powder which is easily soluble in cold or hot water. Enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose is extensively used as a binder, stabilizer, protective colloid and thickener and in foods and beverages. Apart from modifying the behavior of water, enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose is suitable for modifying the flow and texture and suspending solids and has the ability to form strong, oil-resistant films. Enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose has various parameters which define its properties includes purity, viscosity, substitution grade and physical structure. Enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose is also widely used in many non-food products includes laxatives, water based paints, diet pills, toothpaste, detergents, personal lubricants and various paper products.

Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driving factors for the growth of the Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market are increasing health consciousness among consumers and increasing pharmaceutical and cosmetics production. The macroeconomic factors driving the enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market such as growing economy, rising disposable income, and rapid rate of urbanization in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, India. Other key driving factors of enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market include processed food industry, growing oil drilling activities across the globe. The key restraining factors of Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market are the availability of substitute products and environmental regulations.

Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market: Segmentation

Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market can be segmented based on end-use industry, application, and region.

Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market can be segmented based on end-use industry as follows:-

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Paper

Detergents

Others

Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market can be segmented based application as follows:-

Uses in paper conservation

Household products

Personal care

Triple detector

Thickener

Others

Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market: Segmentation Overview

Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market segmentation is done based on end-use industry such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, paper, oil & gas, detergents and others. Among above mentioned end-use industry, food & beverages and cosmetics is estimated to account high market share over the forecast year in global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market. Another segmentation of global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market is done by application includes uses in paper conservation, household products, personal care, triple detector, thickener and many others. Above mentioned applications type, Personal care and uses in paper conservation are predicted to have positive growth over the forecasted year.

Global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented into seven regions including Latin America, North America, Japan, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific except Japan. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest consumer based global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market followed by North America and Western Europe. China and India are estimated to be largest consumer based countries over the forecast year for enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market across the globe.

Few prominent players of global enzymatically hydrolyzed carboxymethyl cellulose market are:-

The DOW Chemical Company

UGUR Seluloz Kimya A.S.

Shandong Yigang Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China),

Lamberti S.P.A

Ashland Inc.

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

DKS Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Hengke Fine Chemicals Industrial Co., Ltd. (China),

Daicel Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Baoding Huarui Chemical Co., Ltd. (China),

Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China),

