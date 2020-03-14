Environmental Water Testing Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Water testing is a broad description for various procedures used to analyze water quality.

The main drivers of the market are renewed stress on reducing ‘Green House Gas Emissions’, stringent regulatory issues, climate change issues, and government assistance to industry.

In 2018, the global Environmental Water Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Environmental Water Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Water Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LaMotte

Danaher

GE

ABB

bioMerieux

Neogen

Merck

Idexx Laboratories

Qiagen

ETR Labs

Sensafe

Eurofins

Suburban Testing Labs

PRO-LAB®

WagTek Solutions

PerkinElmer

Camlab

HACH

Lovibond

Aqualytic

ThomasNet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Handheld

Portable

Benchtop

Market segment by Application, split into

Environmental

Home & Drinking Water Suppliers

Bottled Water Suppliers

Waste Water Treatment Organizations

Clinical

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Environmental Water Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Environmental Water Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Environmental Water Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Handheld

1.4.3 Portable

1.4.4 Benchtop

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Environmental Water Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Environmental

1.5.3 Home & Drinking Water Suppliers

1.5.4 Bottled Water Suppliers

1.5.5 Waste Water Treatment Organizations

1.5.6 Clinical

1.5.7 Hospitals

1.5.8 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.5.9 Physician Offices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Environmental Water Testing Market Size

2.2 Environmental Water Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Environmental Water Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Environmental Water Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Environmental Water Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Environmental Water Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Environmental Water Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Environmental Water Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Environmental Water Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Environmental Water Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Environmental Water Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Environmental Water Testing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Environmental Water Testing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Environmental Water Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Environmental Water Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Environmental Water Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Environmental Water Testing Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Environmental Water Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Environmental Water Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Environmental Water Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Environmental Water Testing Market Size by Application

……Continued

