ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (EMS) 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Description:
This report studies the global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
IBM
Fujitsu
TDK
Ricoh Group
TUV SUD
EY
SKF
General Services Administration (GSA)
Gazprom
APC
ROHM
BSI Group
Continental Corporation
RELX Group
Braun Intertec
MTS Allstream
Schenck
SABS
Unilever
Southern Company
EIZO
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
ISO 14001
EMAS
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Oil & Gas
Water & Waste Water Treatment
Power and Energy
Telecom and IT
Others
Table of Content:
Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market Research Report 2018
1 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Environmental Management Systems (EMS)
1.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 ISO 14001
1.2.3 EMAS
1.3 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Water & Waste Water Treatment
1.3.4 Power and Energy
1.3.5 Telecom and IT
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Environmental Management Systems (EMS) (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 IBM
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 IBM Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Fujitsu
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Fujitsu Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 TDK
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 TDK Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Ricoh Group
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Ricoh Group Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 TUV SUD
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 TUV SUD Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 EY
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 EY Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 SKF
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 SKF Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 General Services Administration (GSA)
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 General Services Administration (GSA) Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Gazprom
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Gazprom Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 APC
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 APC Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 ROHM
7.12 BSI Group
7.13 Continental Corporation
7.14 RELX Group
7.15 Braun Intertec
7.16 MTS Allstream
7.17 Schenck
7.18 SABS
7.19 Unilever
7.20 Southern Company
7.21 EIZO
Continued…..
