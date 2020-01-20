ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH AND SAFETY MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Environmental health and safety,from an environmental standpoint,involves creating a systematic approach to managing waste, complying with environmental regulations, or reducing the company’s carbon footprint. Successful EHS programs also include measures to address ergonomics, air quality, and other aspects of workplace safety that could affect the health and well-being of employees.
In 2017, the global Environmental Health And Safety market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Environmental Health And Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Health And Safety development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- SAP
- Enablon
- ETQ
- Intelex
- Gensuite
- Enviance
- Cority
- Verisk 3E
- Velocityeh
- Optial
- Sphera So
- Sitehawk
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- EHS Software
- EHS Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Energy and Mining
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Telecom & IT
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Environmental Health And Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Environmental Health And Safety development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Health And Safety are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
