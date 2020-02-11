Environmental Consulting Services Market Key Players And Growth Analysis With Forecast | 2026 | TMR

Global Environmental Consulting Services: Overview

Environmental consultation services are important as they have a direct and important impact on the quality of life of individuals of a geographical area. In today’s environmentally-sensitive world, business owners need to comply with industry mandates order to protect their business as well as the environment. This requires proactive business management, following changes in the industry, open to adjustments, and quick response if the business causes an impact on the environment. Engaging an environmental consulting services helps to ensure environmental compliances and eases stress level for business owners.

Global Environmental Consulting Services: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing demand for advisory services predominantly in construction and chemical industries to minimize environmental deterioration due to release of toxic substances is one of the key growth drivers of environmental consulting services market. An increasing expenditure on pollution control and environmental remediation in developing countries is also boosting the growth of this market. In emerging economies, these initiatives are carried out in addition to government funding for renewable energy for energy security in the long run and for low levels of emission.

In urban areas, measures for waste minimization, site remediation, and sustainable development are also opportune for this market. Furthermore, diversification of services in nuclear power plants such as carbon polluting standards and life cycle assessment are expected to benefit the market’s growth. Hazards to human health due to release of toxic substances into groundwater or soil are also displaying the need for environmental management services for public safety considerations. In the oil and gas sector, regulations in place that monitor gas station storage tanks for leaks and spills are also propelling the demand for environmental consulting services.

In terms of environmental services, waste management, site remediation, and environment management and compliance are the segments of the market. Waste management consulting service trailed by environment management are anticipated to be the leading segments of the market in the near future. This is mainly due to the rising need to prevent contamination to the environment from the mining and construction sectors.

Global Environmental Consulting Services: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global environmental consulting services market include AECOM, CH2M HILL, Arcadis, Bechtel Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, Golder Associates, and Environmental Resources Managemnet.