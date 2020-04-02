Entrance Matting Market 2019 Growth, Pricing, Features, Reviews & Comparison of Alternatives & Global Industry to Observe Strong Development by 2023

Entrance Matting Market Research Report, By Type (Anti-Fatigue, Walk-Off Matts, and Logo & Speciality), Material (Nylon, Rubber, Polypropylene, Vinyl, and Others), Application (Residential and Commercial) and Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global entrance matting market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. Increased consumption of matting products such as walk-off matts, anti-fatigue, and logo & specialty matts in residential as well as commercial areas, the booming construction industry and supportive government regulations & initiatives have further expected to improve sales prospects. Hence, the global entrance matting market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Asia-Pacific region, to see a gradual increase in the entrance matting market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global entrance matting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the largest market, which will continue with its position by the end of 2023. Further, Europe stands on the second position in the entrance matting market, though, it is expected to be the mature market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the global economy which is at a turning point. Rapid growth economies coupled with growing contruction industry in Asia-Pacific region contribute almost 50% to overall global growth and are expected to grow to more than a billion consumers who belongs to middle class category in the next 10 years.



Residential segment, to occupy a dominant position in the overall entrance matting market

Residential segment continues to hold maximum market share in global Entrance Matting Market which is attributed to large usage of matting products such as walk-off matts and anti-fatigue matts which are mainly made of nylon material in the construction industry. Also, the residential segment is rapidly expanding at a highest growth rate, owing to the rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as China and India, for which entrance matting products are gaining popularity in the region. Hence, the entrance matting for residential construction is expected to see the fastest growth due to the technological advancement in the overall matting industry.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global entrance matting market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global entrance matting market, by type, material, application, usage and by region.

By Type

Anti-Fatigue

Walk-Off Matts

Logo & Specialty

By Material

Nylon

Rubber

Polypropylene

Vinyl

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Usage

Indoor

Outdoor

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players in the entrance matting market includes Forbo Holdings AG, Cintas Corporation, 3M, Unifirst Corporation, Bergo Flooring AB, Birrus Matting, Superior Manufacturing Group, Eagle Mat & Floor Products, and among others.



