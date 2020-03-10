Entrance Matting Market 2019 Global Size, Growth Opportunities, Comprehensive Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects and Potential of Industry With Regional Trends By Forecast to 2023

Entrance Matting Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis- Global Forecast till 2023

Entrance Matting Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Entrance Matting Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Anti-Fatigue, Walk-Off Matts, and Logo & Speciality), Material (Nylon, Rubber, Polypropylene, Vinyl, and Others), Application (Residential and Commercial) and Region — Global Forecast till 2023



The prominent players in this market include Forbo Holdings AG, Cintas Corporation, 3M, Unifirst Corporation, Bergo Flooring AB, Birrus Matting, and others. The global entrance matting market is highly competitive with many players, across the globe and the players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Some of the key strategies adopted by the players include expansions & investments, acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements.

Market Synopsis: Global Entrance Matting Market

The entrance matting market is expected to experience impressive growth for the upcoming years across the globe. This is attributed to the growing flooring market coupled with increase in focus on interior and exterior decorations in order to attract customers. Factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization have enhanced the demand for remodeling and renovation activities, which in turn contributes to the tremendous growth of the global entrance matting market.

Global Entrance Matting Market: Segmentation

The global entrance matting market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application and usage. The type segment is classified into anti-fatigue, walk-off matts, logo and speciality. The material segment is segmented into nylon, rubber, polypropylene, vinyl, and others. The application segment is classified into residential and commertial. The usage segment is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor.

Based on type, the market has been bifurcated into anti-fatigue, walk-off matts, logo and speciality. Walk-off matts segment is anticipated to exhibit maximum growth rate due to rise in commercial flooring products for hospitality, retail, sports, workplaces, healthcare, and many others.

Based on material, the segment is further classified into nylon, rubber, polypropylene, vinyl, and others. Nylon segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, which will retain its dominance by 2023. Nylon matts offers superior moisture absorption features which reduces the risk of tripping on a wet floor.

Based on application, the segment is classified into residential and commercial. The residential segment holds the largest market share in 2017, which will continue with its position by 2025. This is attributed to the increase in demand for matting products such as anti-fatigue and logo & speciality at residential places.

Global Entrance Matting Market: Regional Analysis

The global entrance matting has been segmented into regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and Rest of the world. Geographically, North America is considered as the largest market for entrance matting having accounted for the largest market share in 2017. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of walk-off matts coupled with the rise in event shows in the USA, has further enhanced the growth of entrance matting market in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit maximum growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the growth in the hospitality industry in the developing economies such as India, China, and Indonesia, which in turn, the demand for entrance matting is gaining popularity in the upcoming years.

Scope of Report

The report for global entrance matting market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

Continued…….

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Entrance Matting Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Entrance Matting Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Entrance Matting Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Entrance Matting Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Row: Entrance Matting Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Global Entrance Matting Market, by Type, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 7 North America: Entrance Matting Market, by Type, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 8 Europe: Entrance Matting Market, by Type, by Country, 2018–2023

Continued………

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued…….

