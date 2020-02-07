Enterprise VSAT System Market – Improvement in Telecom Networks Worldwide has Enhanced Growth

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global enterprise VSAT system market was valued at US$ 3.48 Bn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 6.46 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the enterprise VSAT system market in 2016.

Improvements in the technology of VSAT systems permits optimized transponder utilization of HTS. This is done by supporting higher modulation schemes, such as 32 Amplitude. This situation is expected to fuel the adoption of enterprise VSAT system and increase the capacity of the usage of the transponders. An improvement in telecom networks worldwide has enhanced the uplink and downlink data speed.

Enterprise High-Throughput is a rapid satellite service of broadband that is available in the market. Increasing applications of satellite services in anticipated to boost the enterprise VSAT system market. VSAT being a geosynchronous satellite, floats on a fixed spot and can cover a third of the Earth’s surface with its beam and can provide connectivity to any area covered by the satellite beam.

The global enterprise VSAT system market has been segmented in terms of component, type, enterprise size, industry, and region. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into hardware and services.The hardware segment is further segmented into antennas, modems. The service segment includes maintenance and installation. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into dedicated bandwidth VSAT system and shared bandwidth VSAT system.

The global enterprise VSAT system market is divided by enterprise size into small & medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises (SME’s) segment comprises the income generated from the sale of enterprise VSAT system to enterprise/companies with strength of 1-500 employees. Large enterprises segment reflects the revenue generated from the sale of enterprise VSAT system to enterprise/companies with a labor force of more than 500 employees.