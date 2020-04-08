Enterprise Video Market Size, Historical Analysis, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Enterprise Video Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Overview:

Enterprise video market is gaining traction owing to the need for better communication in organizations across the world. Companies that need a platform for its global workforce are bolstering the implementation of enterprise video market as it is much more effective in increasing productivity and enhancing reach. The global enterprise video market is eyeing for a stellar USD 31 billion valuation by 2022 with an impressive CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2016-2022), reports Market Research Future (MRFR). The report enlists drivers such as inflating organizations that are now relying more on bring-your-own-device culture, improved status of cloud technology, remote operational facility, added flexibility, and reduced expenditure for better enterprise video market scenario in forthcoming years. At the same time, it discusses in detail segmentations of the enterprise video market for a better comprehension of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global enterprise video market can be segmented by components, services, application, delivery mode, and industry.

Based on components, the enterprise video market includes hardware and software.

By services, the enterprise video market can be segmented into as professional and managed.

By application, the enterprise video market comprises training & development and corporate learning, and others.

Based on delivery mode includes, the enterprise video market incorporates video conferencing, web conferencing among others.

Industry-wise the enterprise video market includes banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and telecom & IT, and others.

Key Players

The prominent players in the of Enterprise Video Market are- Kaltura Inc. (U.S.), Rimage Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Wistia Inc. (U.S.). Some others players in this market are- Anvato, Vimond Media Solutions, Ustream, Kollective among others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the enterprise video market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is dominating the market. The region tends to pick up the latest innovations fast, and as a result, the region is implementing this technology in the workforce. Its ability to reduce operational cost and add flexibility are the reasons that lure companies in integrating such technology. Cloud technology is also getting better with each day, and as major companies are based out of this region, the regional enterprise video market is getting more prominence.

Europe stands second in the global enterprise video market with the region spending substantially to incorporate this technology in the healthcare sector. Germany, the U.K., France, and Spain have a significant hold over the European market. The APAC, however, is expected to register robust growth with the highest CAGR possible during the forecast period. Developing countries such as India and China are expected to contribute the most with communication services impacting the regional sphere profoundly.

