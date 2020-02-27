ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Video Market by components (hardware, software), by application (training & development, corporate learning), by delivery mode (video conferencing, web conferencing), by industries (BFSI, manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global enterprise video market is expected to reach USD 31 billion by the end of forecasted period, at a CAGR of around 13%.

The major players in global enterprise video market include:

• Kaltura Inc. (U.S.)

• Rimage Corporation (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• International Business Machines (U.S.)

• Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Polycom (U.S.)

• Avaya Inc. (U.S.)

• Wistia Inc. (U.S.)

• Anvato

• Vimond Media Solutions

• Ustream

• Kollective

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of components, the global enterprise video market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Hardware

• Software

On the basis of application, the global enterprise video market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Training & Development

• Corporate Learning

On the basis of delivery mode, the global enterprise video market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Video Conferencing

• Web Conferencing

On the basis of industries, the global enterprise video market has been categorized into the following segments:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY COMPONENTS

1.3.2 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY SERVICES

1.3.3 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY APPLICATION

1.3.4 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY DELIVERY MODE

1.3.5 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY INDUSTRY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENTS

6.2.1.1 HARDWARE

6.2.1.2 SOFTWARE

6.2.2 BY SERVICES

6.2.2.1 PROFESSIONAL

6.2.2.2 MANAGED

6.2.3 BY APPLICATION

6.2.3.1 TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT

6.2.3.2 CORPORATE LEARNING

6.2.3.3 OTHERS

6.4.4 BY DELIVERY MODE

6.4.4.1 VIDEO CONFERENCING

6.4.4.2 WEB CONFERENCING

6.4.4.3 OTHERS

6.5.5 BY INDUSTRIES

6.5.5.1 BFSI

6.5.5.2 Manufacturing

6.5.5.3 Media & Entertainment

6.5.5.4 HEALTHCARE

6.5.5.5 AEROSPACE & DEFENCE

6.5.5.6 OIL & GAS

6.5.5.7 TELECOM & IT

6.5.5.8 OTHERS

6.4.4 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.4.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.4.4.2 EUROPE

6.4.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 KALTURA INC.

7.2.2 RIMAGE CORPORATION

7.2.3 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

7.2.4 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES

7.2.5 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

7.2.6 MICROSOFT CORPORATION

7.2.7 POLYCOM

7.2.8 AVAYA INC.

7.2.9 WISTIA INC.

7.2.10 ANVATO

Continued…..

