Enterprise Storage Systems 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

EMC Corporation

Dell

Buffalo

Isilon Systems

3PAR

Hitachi Data Systems

LSI Corporation

NetGear

Overland Storage

Oracle

Panasas

SGI Corporation

Intel

Seagate

Integrated Device Technology

Western Digital

Lenovo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Mixed/ Hybrid Storage Environment

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Security

Investment/ Financial Services

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Storage Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Storage Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

