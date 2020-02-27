Enterprise Storage Systems 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Storage Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Storage Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
EMC Corporation
Dell
Buffalo
Isilon Systems
3PAR
Hitachi Data Systems
LSI Corporation
NetGear
Overland Storage
Oracle
Panasas
SGI Corporation
Intel
Seagate
Integrated Device Technology
Western Digital
Lenovo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
Storage Area Network (SAN)
Network Attached Storage (NAS)
Mixed/ Hybrid Storage Environment
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Security
Investment/ Financial Services
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
