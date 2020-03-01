Enterprise Storage Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
— This report studies the global Enterprise Storage market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise Storage market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
An enterprise storage system is a repository for business information or data for a period of time depending on end-user requirements. Enterprise users can access these data and share them through interconnected networks or online.
The network-attached storage (NAS) systems segment is the fastest growing market segment and will continue to grow during the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing adoption of storage media and demand for data backup.
In terms of regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors contributing to the market’s growth in the region is the construction of data centers in developing regions.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Dell EMC
Hitachi Data Systems
HP
IBM
NetApp
American Megatrends
DataDirect Networks
Dot Hill
Fujitsu
imation
Lenovo
NEC
Netgear
nfina
Nimble Storage
Nimbus Data
Oracle
Overland Storage
Pure Storage
Samsung
SanDisk
Seagate
SolidFire
Tegile
Toshiba
Violin-memory
Western Digital
XIO Technologies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SAN Storage Systems
Network-Attached Storage Systems
DAS Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Storage in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Enterprise Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Enterprise Storage
1.1 Enterprise Storage Market Overview
1.1.1 Enterprise Storage Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Enterprise Storage Market by Type
1.3.1 SAN Storage Systems
1.3.2 Network-Attached Storage Systems
1.3.3 DAS Systems
1.4 Enterprise Storage Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Large Enterprises
1.4.2 SMEs
2 Global Enterprise Storage Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Enterprise Storage Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Dell EMC
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Hitachi Data Systems
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 HP
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 IBM
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 NetApp
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 American Megatrends
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 DataDirect Networks
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Dot Hill
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Fujitsu
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 imation
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Enterprise Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Lenovo
3.12 NEC
3.13 Netgear
3.14 nfina
3.15 Nimble Storage
3.16 Nimbus Data
3.17 Oracle
3.18 Overland Storage
3.19 Pure Storage
3.20 Samsung
3.21 SanDisk
3.22 Seagate
3.23 SolidFire
3.24 Tegile
3.25 Toshiba
3.26 Violin-memory
3.27 Western Digital
3.28 XIO Technologies
4 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Enterprise Storage in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Enterprise Storage
5 United States Enterprise Storage Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Enterprise Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Enterprise Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 Europe Enterprise Storage Development Status and Outlook
6.1 Europe Enterprise Storage Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Europe Enterprise Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 Europe Enterprise Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
