Enterprise Software Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Application and Growth- Analysis Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global enterprise software market by type (ERP, CRM, BI, SCM, web conferencing collaboration), by organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & telecommunication); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global enterprise software market is expected to grow USD 634 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global enterprise software market include:
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Salesforce.Com, Inc. (U.S.)
• Sap Se (Germany)
• EMC Corporation (U.S.)
• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)
• HP (U.S.)
• CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of type, the global enterprise software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• ERP
• CRM
• BI
• SCM
• Web Conferencing Collaboration
On the basis of organization size, the global enterprise software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
On the basis of vertical, the global enterprise software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Retail
• IT & Telecommunication
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH TYPE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6 ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY SEGMENTS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET STATISTICS
6.2.1 BY TYPE
6.2.1.1 ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING (ERP)
6.2.1.2 BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE (BI)
6.2.1.3 SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT (SCM)
6.2.1.4 CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT (CRM)
6.2.1.5 WEB CONFERENCING COLLABORATION
6.2.1.6 OTHERS
6.2.2 BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
6.2.2.1 SMES
6.2.2.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES
6.2.3 BY VERTICAL
6.2.3.1 BFSI
6.2.3.2 HEALTHCARE
6.2.3.3 MANUFACTURING
6.2.3.4 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION
6.2.3.5 MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
6.2.3.6 TRANSPORTATION
6.2.3.7 ENERGY & UTILITIES
6.2.3.8 RETAIL
6.2.3.9 OTHERS
6.2.4 BY REGION
6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA
6.2.4.1.1 U.S.
6.2.4.1.2 CANADA
6.2.4.2 EUROPE
6.2.4.2.1 U.K.
6.2.4.2.2 GERMANY
6.2.4.2.3 FRANCE
6.2.4.2.4 ITALY
6.2.4.2.5 REST OF EUROPE
6.2.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC
6.2.4.3.1 CHINA
6.2.4.3.2 JAPAN
6.2.4.3.3 SOUTH KOREA
6.2.4.3.4 INDIA
6.2.4.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD
7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2 COMPANY PROFILES
7.2.1 MICROSOFT CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.2 IBM CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.3 ORACLE CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. (U.S.)
7.2.5 SAP SE (GERMANY)
7.2.6 EMC CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.7 SYMANTEC CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.8 HP (U.S.)
7.2.9 CA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (U.S.)
7.2.10 VMWARE, INC. (U.S.)
7.2.11 OTHERS
Continued….
